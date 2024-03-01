Immersive Van Gogh Spectacular Will Come to Liverpool This Summer

Liverpool will host the UK premiere of a stunning immersive show which brings the masterpieces of Vincent van Gogh to life in one cinematic multimedia experience.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group - blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

It has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States and Canada. And now it is coming to the UK, with the unmissable show being staged in Liverpool on its famous waterfront at Exhibition Centre Liverpool (for a limited run) from 27 June to 14 July.

Tickets for this acclaimed event go on pre-sale on Monday, 4 March at 9am and on general sale on Wednesday, 6 March at 9am.

In Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the artist’s spectacular paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement – exhilarating in every sense.

Wander through iconic works as they come alive around you, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night, and be enveloped by a selection of his revealing self-portraits which might just blink back at you.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

There is also a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition itself. Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Annerin Productions chose Liverpool for the premiere after having had previous experience of the city through its hit Broadway and West End Beatles’ musical revue show Let It Be.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, explains: “Having Liverpool be the UK grand opening of Beyond Van Gogh is a dream come true. The city is the gold standard in how to support arts and culture.

“We knew we were in the right hands with Exhibition Centre Liverpool, TicketQuarter and Bill Elms Associates, and we can’t wait to welcome Liverpool into the incredible world of Beyond Van Gogh.”

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales at Exhibition Centre Liverpool, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition for its grand opening in Liverpool.

“The immersive and exciting way in which Van Gogh’s iconic artworks are brought to life is an excellent way of breaking down barriers and making arts more accessible for our community. We’re really looking forward to welcoming thousands of art enthusiasts and novices alike with the exhibition opens in June.”