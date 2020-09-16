Imitating The Dog And Leeds Playhouse To Tour in October

The new show, Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show will premiere!

Fresh from the success of their critically acclaimed stage recreation of George A. Romero's classic zombie movie Night of the Living Dead - Remix, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse are set to join forces once again to stage the première of the raucous and deliciously dark new tale - Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show. This show will play as part of Leeds Playhouse's reopening season of work which is designed to safely reintroduce audiences to the live theatre experience, showcasing the vibrancy and resilience of the artists and venues creating work within the Leeds City Region.

Directed and written by imitating the dog's co-artistic directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show will open outside Leeds Playhouse on Playhouse Square from the 7-8 October and will then tour till 24 October.

imitating the dog bring all their theatrical and technical acumen to this unique outdoor live theatre experience. Their innovative story telling skills will create this dark tale of mischief and immorality, drawing on classic horror movies and the traditions of carnival and medicine shows. Set in a mythical 'North' and made for these strange times of lockdown, Dr Blood and his motley crew tell a tale of the price paid for pursuing ambition, hypocrisy, and greed.

imitating the dog co-director Andrew Quick said:

"It's a strange time to be making a new show but we are really looking forward to meeting the new challenges of creating work in the present conditions. We felt it was important to keep going and create a piece that was not only magical and entertaining but will abide by social distancing guidance and be COVID 19 safe. It will be a challenge to make but it is a hugely entertaining production that is scary in parts but also full of fun, with some deep and dark themes running through it. We'll be using screen and camera technologies for which we are known and I just can't wait to share with audiences and venues like Leeds Playhouse that have supported us over the last decade and for us all to come together and experience all the joys of live theatre outdoors."

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said:

"We are working together with all our Theatre Partners to make sure that everyone who is coming back to watching live theatre does so in a safe environment. It is fantastic to see artists and theatre companies who throughout this time have grabbed the opportunity to create new work and explore different ways to entertain an audience. We are thrilled to be working once again with imitating the dog who are constantly looking at new ways to create theatre and, in this case, will showcase the beautiful new space on Playhouse Square."

The production's creative team will feature design by Laura Hopkins (Black Watch and Peter Pan, National Theatre of Scotland, The Divide, Edinburgh International Festival and The Old Vic), projection and video design by Simon Wainwright (Night of the Living Dead - Remix, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse and The Kid Stays in the Picture, Royal Court), lighting by Andrew Crofts (Night of the Living Dead - Remix, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse and Trash Cuisine, Belarus Free Theatre and The Young Vic); original music composed by James Hamilton and models by Matthew Tully. Casting will be announced over the next couple of weeks.

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 20 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals, and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness and most recently their co-production with Leeds Playhouse - Night of the Living Dead - Remix.

Leeds Playhouse is one of the UK's leading producing theatres; a cultural hub, a place where people gather to tell and share stories and to engage in world class theatre. It makes work which is pioneering and relevant, seeking out the best companies and artists to create inspirational theatre in the heart of Yorkshire.

Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show will premiere on Playhouse Square from 7-8 October and will then tour to The Courtyard, Piece Hall, Halifax (9-10 October), The Lowry, Salford (17 October), Lancaster Square, Lancaster Arts and Dukes Lancaster (20 -21 October) and Belgrade Square, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (23-24 October) with other dates to be announced.

In line with current government guidelines, audiences will have a limited capacity with social distancing in place. Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse's Patrons and Playhouse Pass holders for Leeds Playhouse at 9am on Wednesday 16 September and on general sale at 9am on Thursday 17 September. Tickets for the tour will be on sale throughout the week.

All ticket proceeds from the tour will go to support the tour venues during the lockdown.

