Imaginarium Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET in the Park

Imaginarium Theatre will present Shakespeare's greatest love story as an indulgent feast for the senses - with pulsing Carnevale rhythms merging with Italian Operate, explosive fight choreography, thrilling fire dancing, masks and spectacle, and a pair of star crossed lovers destined for violent ends.



The summer tour will take in a host of outdoor locations across Merseyside, including Reynolds Park in Woolton, Ness Gardens, Crosby Hall, Sudley House and many more. The tour begins on Saturday 15th June at Prescot Woodland Theatre before concluding on Saturday 17th August at Royden Park.



Led by an exciting creative team that includes British Equity Fight Director Renny Krupinski, Broadway and West End Choreography Beverley Edmonds (Around the World in 80 Days, Worst Witch), Royal Shakespeare Company Associate Director Michael Corbidge and others, Romeo and Juliet promises to be a dynamic outdoor treat.



For more details about dates, and to book tickets, visit here: www.imaginariumtheatre.co.uk / telephone: 0344 800 0410





