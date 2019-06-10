Imaginarium Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET in the Park

Jun. 10, 2019  

Imaginarium Theatre will present Shakespeare's greatest love story as an indulgent feast for the senses - with pulsing Carnevale rhythms merging with Italian Operate, explosive fight choreography, thrilling fire dancing, masks and spectacle, and a pair of star crossed lovers destined for violent ends.

The summer tour will take in a host of outdoor locations across Merseyside, including Reynolds Park in Woolton, Ness Gardens, Crosby Hall, Sudley House and many more. The tour begins on Saturday 15th June at Prescot Woodland Theatre before concluding on Saturday 17th August at Royden Park.

Led by an exciting creative team that includes British Equity Fight Director Renny Krupinski, Broadway and West End Choreography Beverley Edmonds (Around the World in 80 Days, Worst Witch), Royal Shakespeare Company Associate Director Michael Corbidge and others, Romeo and Juliet promises to be a dynamic outdoor treat.

For more details about dates, and to book tickets, visit here: www.imaginariumtheatre.co.uk / telephone: 0344 800 0410



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Imaginarium Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET in the Park
  • H Club London To Host Ann Grim's First Solo Show In London A JOURNEY TO 3047
  • Parr Hall to Thrill LFC Fans As Jamie Carragher Tells Tales Of Triumph
  • A Community Piece From North Kensington Working With Indigenous Dance Artists As Part Of Origins Festival 2019
  • Worthing Museum & Art Gallery Explore Interpretations Of The Local Landscape With New Exhibition A Walk Around Cissbury
  • Free Mini-Festival A BIT OF A DO Comes To Stanley Halls

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup