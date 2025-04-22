IRISH ANNIE Nationwide Tour Opens In Liverpool Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TV legend Ricky Tomlinson heads a talented cast of performers in the smash-hit production which is due to travel across England, Scotland and Wales, playing at 30 venues over two months.

The tour will open at the Liverpool Olympia next Friday 2 May, before travelling to locations including Bradford – the UK City of Culture 2025, Buxton, Birmingham, Newcastle upon Tyne, Dundee, Glasgow, Lincoln, Worcester, Chelmsford, Cardiff and Exeter, ending at the Isle of Man's historic Matcham-designed Gaiety Theatre on Friday 4 July.

Irish Annie's is an irresistible celebration of Irish culture.

Join landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night of music, comedy and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including The Black Velvet, The Wild Rover, Dirty Old Town, Danny Boy and many more.

The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing and dancing the night away.

Ricky Tomlinson performs as himself, appearing as a celebrity guest in Annie's pub. The actor and comedian is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family. He also played the title character in Mike Bassett: England Manager, and more recently he has been seen on television alongside friend and former ‘screen wife' Sue Johnston in Channel 4's Ricky, Sue and a Trip or Two, and in ITV's DNA Journey.

Ricky will be joined by Samantha Alton as landlady Annie, Lynne Fitzgerald as Moira the Money Lender, Leslie Longley as Porky the Postman and Richard Barry who reprises the role of Noel Singen-Smithe – along with Irish Annie's creator Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy and the toe-tapping, foot-stomping six-piece band The Shenanigans who perform live at every show.

Actress, stand-up comedian and improviser Samantha Alton is the eponymous Annie. Samantha's other stage credits include By the Waters of Liverpool, Buckled, Deathly Confessions, Helena in The Hammer and Helena, Nessa in the Desperate Scousewives series of comedy plays, Under the Mersey Moon and Kitty in Kitty Queen of the Washhouse.

Lynne Fitzgerald is Mona. An award-winning actor, director, comedian and playwright, Lynne's stage credits include Two – playing opposite Louis Emerick, Twopence to Cross the Mersey, By the Waters of Liverpool, Bunty the Bouncer, Mark Davies Markham's 2Gorgeous4U and Asa Murphy's The Monkey with No Bum. Her own plays include Psychic Sybil, Desperate Scousewives, 4 Girls and a Caravan and Show us your Tips.

Leslie Longley plays Porky the Postman. His other credits include Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hillsborough play 97+, Imagine If…., Lovesong, musicals Little White Feathers and Under the Mersey Moon and indie film Boarhog.

And Richard Barry returns to Irish Annie's, having played bar regular Noel on tour in 2024. An acclaimed international vocalist with appearances in the Far East and Europe, his theatre credits include Bernadette, The Devil Rides Out, Her Benny, Sweet Charity, West Side Story and A Chorus Line. TV credits include The Bill.

Irish Annie's is brought to the stage by Bill Elms Productions (Judy and Liza, Swan Song, Jerry Springer the Opera, Something About Simon, Something About George) and Asa Murphy Productions (Buddy Holly Lives, The Bobby Darin Story, New Generations, The Monkey with No Bum) and directed by Emma Vaudrey and Asa Murphy.

The 2025 dates follow a hugely successful tour of the UK and Ireland during spring 2024 where it played to thousands of people and won glowing reviews from critics who described it as “a show with a huge heart and barrels of love” and “a joyous celebration of Irish culture”.

Irish Annie's writer Asa Murphy has been a successful entertainer for nearly 20 years, performing all over the world singing Big Band swing music and his own self-penned songs. He has sold out London's Ronny Scott's, topped the bill at the Liverpool Empire and has sung on some of the most beautiful liners in the world. He has also been on the airwaves for a decade and hosts a very popular radio show.

In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows – Buddy Holly Lives, Mack the Knife and Irish Annie's, as well as two children's shows.

He says: “I'm absolutely delighted we're going back on the road in 2025 with performances in 30 amazing venues across the country. I'm also delighted that Ricky Tomlinson is joining us once again. Along with being a brilliant entertainer and storyteller he's great fun to work with, and the audience absolutely loves him.

“Irish Annie's is a celebration of Irish culture and what makes the people of Ireland so special; music, laughter, and dealing with adversity through friendship and community. I guarantee you'll leave the theatre with a spring in your step and a song on your lips.”

And Bill Elms adds: “Irish Annie's is a big, warm-hearted, feelgood show which appeals to everyone whether they have Irish blood running through their veins or not.

“Rehearsals are going great and I can't wait to take the show back on the road this May, complete with some new cast members joining the Irish Annie's ‘family' and with even more dates planned than in 2024.”

For more details on Irish Annie's visit www.irishannies.com.

