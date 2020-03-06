INNERVISIONS Returns in July To Their New Riverside Home
Following two years as a multi venue Urban London festival, The Innervisions Festival returns in 2020 with a new home - 'Magazine London' on the Greenwich Peninsula which is opposite North Greenwich tube. The site hosts two live music arenas, one indoor and one outdoor with the usual range of music styles for which the Innervisions Festival is celebrated - Soul, Jazz, Hip Hop, Reggae, Gospel, Dub, Blues, Fusion, Latin, Disco and more.
The first wave of acts are announced and this year Innervisions welcome MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley (first UK date in 12 years), Jamie Cullum, De La Soul, Cameo, Kirk Franklin, Sounds of Blackness, Soul II Soul, The Dualers, The Stanley Clarke Band, The Brand New Heavies, Grandmaster Flash, Bill Laswell meets Jah Wobble (world exclusive), Snowboy and the Latin Section, Ashley Henry, Blue Lab Beats, Electric Lady Big Band, Stone Foundation, Yakul and many more to be announced shortly.
Programme
Friday 17th July 2020
DE LA SOUL
CAMEO
THE DUALERS
BILL LASWELL MEETS JAH WOBBLE
STONE FOUNDATION
BLUE LAB BEATS
Saturday 18th July 2020
MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley
CAMEO
SOUL II SOUL
THE Stanley Clarke BAND
YAKUL
Sunday 19th July 2020
SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS
THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES
GRANDMASTER FLASH
ASHLEY HENRY
SNOWBOY & THE LATIN SECTION
ELECTRIC LADY BIG BAND