INNERVISIONS Returns in July To Their New Riverside Home

Following two years as a multi venue Urban London festival, The Innervisions Festival returns in 2020 with a new home - 'Magazine London' on the Greenwich Peninsula which is opposite North Greenwich tube. The site hosts two live music arenas, one indoor and one outdoor with the usual range of music styles for which the Innervisions Festival is celebrated - Soul, Jazz, Hip Hop, Reggae, Gospel, Dub, Blues, Fusion, Latin, Disco and more.

The first wave of acts are announced and this year Innervisions welcome MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley (first UK date in 12 years), Jamie Cullum, De La Soul, Cameo, Kirk Franklin, Sounds of Blackness, Soul II Soul, The Dualers, The Stanley Clarke Band, The Brand New Heavies, Grandmaster Flash, Bill Laswell meets Jah Wobble (world exclusive), Snowboy and the Latin Section, Ashley Henry, Blue Lab Beats, Electric Lady Big Band, Stone Foundation, Yakul and many more to be announced shortly.

Programme

Friday 17th July 2020

DE LA SOUL

CAMEO

THE DUALERS

BILL LASWELL MEETS JAH WOBBLE

STONE FOUNDATION

BLUE LAB BEATS

Saturday 18th July 2020

MAZE feat. Frankie Beverley

CAMEO

SOUL II SOUL

THE Stanley Clarke BAND

YAKUL

Sunday 19th July 2020

Jamie Cullum

Kirk Franklin

SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES

GRANDMASTER FLASH

ASHLEY HENRY

SNOWBOY & THE LATIN SECTION

ELECTRIC LADY BIG BAND





