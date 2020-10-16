IF Oxford and Oxford Playhouse Present SMALL HOURS, Available To Watch Online Next Week

small hours will be available to watch from Monday 19th October until Sunday 25th October.

IF Oxford and Oxford Playhouse have announced that Mandala Theatre's production of Ava Wong Davies' new play small hours will be available to watch from Monday 19th October until Sunday 25th October.

You can book to watch the film by visiting: www.if-oxford.com/event/small-hours

Why do we need sleep? What happens when we go without it? The 50-minute play small hours probes the mysteries of human circadian rhythm, the daily pattern of wakefulness and sleep, and how this can be either disrupted or adjusted.



Filmed during the COVID pandemic in different locations across Europe, join this journey of self-exploration created by Mandala Theatre as it explores the rise in sleep problems that people have experience during the pandemic. It tells the unsettling story of four characters imprisoned in their own worlds and suffering in different ways with sleeping problems.

Mandala Theatre is an Oxford based company that nurtures young talent from diverse backgrounds in the creative industry. Sleep deprivation and associated problems has become a hot research topic during the pandemic for neuroscientists in Oxford. How do people get a decent night's sleep in these difficult times?

