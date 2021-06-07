Hope Mill Theatre Cancels Performances of A PERMANENT STATE OF EMERGENCY After Company Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Mill Theatre has announced that this week's performances of its production of A Permanent State of Emergency have been cancelled after a member of the company tested positive for COVID-19.

The theatre announced the news on Twitter, stating that all ticketholders have been contacted via email.

The production was set to run for three days only, June 7-9, 2021. No word has been announced on whether the production will be rescheduled.

Stay up to date at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/a-permanent-state-of-emergency.