Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival Will Run in July 2021

After recently celebrating over a decade of theatremaking and a critically acclaimed, award-winning online run, Encompass Productions return to the White Bear Theatre with HOMECOMING: A NEW THEATRE FESTIVAL, hosting four world premieres. A celebration of theatre returning to its true home - the stage - Homecoming features new work from a wide array of London's very best theatre companies and award-winning talent.

Artistic Director of Encompass Productions, Jonathan Woodhouse, said "We're ecstatic to finally bring Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival to audiences this July. To be invited to curate a week of new writing for the White Bear Theatre's reopening season is a true honour. New work from multi-award winners Tramp, a solo show from Faith Brandon, our co-production of Jordan Paris's debut play with Metamorph Theatre, plus the return of Bare Essentials make Homecoming a truly unmissable theatrical event. Theatre is coming home!"

Lineup:

Tues 20 July - 18:30 & 20:30

LOVE ME OR I'LL KILL MYSELF

Created by Faith Brandon and Jonathan Young - world premiere

Wed 21 July - 15:00, 18:30, 20:30

RISE

A world premiere and debut play by Jordan Paris

Co-produced by Metamorph Theatre & Encompass Productions

Thur 22 July - 20:30 & Fri 23 July 18:30 & 20:30

Tramp presents STILL WATER by Hannah Kennedy - world premiere

Sat 24 July - 15:00, 18:30, 20:30

BARE ESSENTIALS: HOMECOMING by Encompass Productions - world premiere

Tickets: Â£16 Concessions: Â£14. Tickets available via: www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk