Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival Will Run in July 2021
The festival will feature four world premieres including Love Me or I'll Kill Myself, Rise, Still Water, and Bare Essentials.
After recently celebrating over a decade of theatremaking and a critically acclaimed, award-winning online run, Encompass Productions return to the White Bear Theatre with HOMECOMING: A NEW THEATRE FESTIVAL, hosting four world premieres. A celebration of theatre returning to its true home - the stage - Homecoming features new work from a wide array of London's very best theatre companies and award-winning talent.
Artistic Director of Encompass Productions, Jonathan Woodhouse, said "We're ecstatic to finally bring Homecoming: A New Theatre Festival to audiences this July. To be invited to curate a week of new writing for the White Bear Theatre's reopening season is a true honour. New work from multi-award winners Tramp, a solo show from Faith Brandon, our co-production of Jordan Paris's debut play with Metamorph Theatre, plus the return of Bare Essentials make Homecoming a truly unmissable theatrical event. Theatre is coming home!"
Lineup:
Tues 20 July - 18:30 & 20:30
LOVE ME OR I'LL KILL MYSELF
Created by Faith Brandon and Jonathan Young - world premiere
Wed 21 July - 15:00, 18:30, 20:30
RISE
A world premiere and debut play by Jordan Paris
Co-produced by Metamorph Theatre & Encompass Productions
Thur 22 July - 20:30 & Fri 23 July 18:30 & 20:30
Tramp presents STILL WATER by Hannah Kennedy - world premiere
Sat 24 July - 15:00, 18:30, 20:30
BARE ESSENTIALS: HOMECOMING by Encompass Productions - world premiere
Tickets: Â£16 Concessions: Â£14. Tickets available via: www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk