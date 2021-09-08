Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hit Series BLUEY Releases New CD and Blue Vinyl Album, October 1

Bluey: The Album features 17 tracks, all original compositions from series one of the smash-hit family animation.

Sep. 8, 2021  

Bluey: The Album will be released in the UK and globally on 1 October, having already scored number one hits in Australia and the US.

The album will be available to stream and download worldwide for the first time starting October 1 and will be released on CD and blue vinyl in the UK and the Americas, with a new vinyl release in Australia.

It debuted at #1 in the Australian ARIA chart - the first children's album ever to take the top spot. It hit #1 in the U.S. Billboard Kids Album Chart based on streaming and a limited-edition vinyl release for Record Store Day in Australia sold out.

Bluey: The Album features 17 tracks, all original compositions from series one of the smash-hit family animation. Highlights include music from fan-favorite episodes, including Keepy Uppy, Here Come the Grannies!, Pool, and The Creek.

The music for the series is instantly recognizable to parents everywhere. Composer Joff Bush incorporates classical themes throughout the soundtrack and tracks on the album also move between ska and folk. All compositions have been reworked into full tracks for the album, including I Know a Place (The Creek Song), which features vocals from Helena Czajka and Jazz D'Arcy on the album version.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and the show is fast becoming a global hit.

In Australia, Bluey was the #1 children's program on metro broadcast television in 2020 and is the #1 series ever on ABC iview with over 480 million views across Seasons 1 and 2 since its launch*. In the UK, it was the most viewed show on CBeebies in June** and is also available on Disney+. In the U.S., across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q2 2021, the show was the #1 most watched TV series with kids ages 2-5.*** Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020, and its second AACTA Awards for Best Children's Program that same year. The accolades continue in 2021, with Bluey winning four Kidscreen Awards in February.

The series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures. Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

Track listing

Vinyl

Side A

  1. Bluey Theme Tune (Instrument Parade)
  2. Keepy Uppy
  3. Here Come the Grannies!
  4. A Message from the Fairies (John Ryan's Polka)
  5. Taxi
  6. The Claw (Pachelbel's Canon)
  7. Pool
  8. Who Likes to Dance?
  9. Bluey Theme Tune (Extended)

Side B

  1. The Weekend
  2. Wagon Ride
  3. Camping
  4. Fruit Bat
  5. The Creek (Intro)
  6. Creek is Beautiful!
  7. I Know a Place (The Creek Song)
  8. Bluey Theme Tune
  9. CD
  1. Bluey Theme Tune (Instrument Parade)
  2. Keepy Uppy
  3. Here Come the Grannies!
  4. A Message from the Fairies (John Ryan's Polka)
  5. Taxi
  6. The Claw (Pachelbel's Canon)
  7. Pool
  8. Who Likes to Dance?
  9. Bluey Theme Tune (Extended)
  10. The Weekend
  11. Wagon Ride
  12. Camping
  13. Fruit Bat
  14. The Creek (Intro)
  15. Creek is Beautiful!
  16. I Know a Place (The Creek Song)
  17. Bluey Theme Tune

Order now


