Hit Podcast SCRIPT IN HAND Returns For Season 2

Script in Hand is available across all podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Having gained a rapidly growing fan-base during its successful first season, Script in Hand will return this autumn to dissect scripts, talk play texts and explore characters from a heady mix of well-known playwrights paired with lesser known gems. Co-hosted by up-and-coming directors and script enthusiasts Lexie Ward and Meg Robinson, season 2 of Script in Hand will delve into a diverse array of 12 hand-picked plays and will see guest speakers join the duo throughout the season.

Kicking off with POSH by Olivier award-winning playwright Laura Wade on October 7th, Lexie and Meg will be joined by the first special guest of the season, director and JMK Runner Up 2019 Oscar Toeman to discuss what makes POSH the perfect play for the current times.

After covering a collection of beautifully-written plays such as The Nether, Ross and Rachel and Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner in Season 1, Season 2 will throw the spotlight on ear for eye by Debbie Tucker Green, Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph, Mr Burns by Anne Washburn and many more.

Lexie Ward, co-founder of Script in Hand, says; "Playwrights really are the most talented and genius folk, this is basically our love letter to them and their work. We were simply over the moon and staggered by the response from our first season, feedback was incredible and it's made us even more excited for the launch of season 2." When asked about what followers can expect from the season, Lexie continued "We've spent our down-time putting together an incredible programme of wonderful scripts and have managed to secure some special guests who will bring a fresh approach and new angle to the discussion. There's clearly an appetite for a podcast like this and we hope our listeners enjoy discovering new plays or revisiting ones they're familiar with at a new level."

Season 2 will also see an array of special guests grace the 'podcast couch' including directors Kash Arshad and Alasdair Hunter, and playwright Tatty Hennessy, author of A Hundred Words for the Snow, who will provide a backstage pass to the inner workings of her text.

Script in Hand is available across all podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, simply search 'Script in Hand'. Listen again to the whole of season 1 on demand and join the team for season 2 on October 7th with a new episode released every Wednesday.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You