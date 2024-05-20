German artist Mai dives into the turbulent seas of multilingual online dating during her captivating TED talk, while the hurdles of the UK immigration system await her.
Hirondelle Productions presents MARRIAGE WITH BENEFITS at Barons Court Theatre, London, 28 July 2024, 6 pm and 29 July 2024, 7.30 pm & 9.30 pm and at Just Out The Box, Just The Tonic Comedy Club, Edinburgh, 1-25 August 2024, 1:20 pm.
German artist Mai dives into the turbulent seas of multilingual online dating during her captivating TED talk, while the hurdles of the UK immigration system await her.
Embark on a journey with Marriage with Benefits, a captivating one-woman show delving into the comedic complexities of love, ambition, and bureaucracy in a post Brexit landscape. Meet Mai, a spirited German artist on a quest for artistic fulfillment in the UK, as she navigates the turbulent waters of cross-cultural dating and visa woes.
Through TED Talk-style engagement and thought-provoking dialogue, Mai invites the audience to ponder the true essence of self-discovery amidst the chaos of modern life. Join us for an unforgettable exploration of love, identity and the pursuit of dreams in this must-see theatrical experience.
Written and performed by Cora Frank, directed by Ferelith Kingston, and produced by Hirondelle Productions.
Videos