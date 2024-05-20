Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hirondelle Productions presents MARRIAGE WITH BENEFITS at Barons Court Theatre, London, 28 July 2024, 6 pm and 29 July 2024, 7.30 pm & 9.30 pm and at Just Out The Box, Just The Tonic Comedy Club, Edinburgh, 1-25 August 2024, 1:20 pm.

German artist Mai dives into the turbulent seas of multilingual online dating during her captivating TED talk, while the hurdles of the UK immigration system await her.

Embark on a journey with Marriage with Benefits, a captivating one-woman show delving into the comedic complexities of love, ambition, and bureaucracy in a post Brexit landscape. Meet Mai, a spirited German artist on a quest for artistic fulfillment in the UK, as she navigates the turbulent waters of cross-cultural dating and visa woes.

Through TED Talk-style engagement and thought-provoking dialogue, Mai invites the audience to ponder the true essence of self-discovery amidst the chaos of modern life. Join us for an unforgettable exploration of love, identity and the pursuit of dreams in this must-see theatrical experience.

Written and performed by Cora Frank, directed by Ferelith Kingston, and produced by Hirondelle Productions.

