Hightide Reveals Titilola Dawudu as New Artistic Director

HighTide has announced the appointment of Titilola Dawudu as the company’s new Artistic Director and CEO. Dawudu brings a wealth of experience to the role with a deep commitment to supporting new writing and underrepresented voices. She will build on HighTide’s legacy as the company continues its mission to discover, develop, and champion playwrights from the East of England. She takes up the position from Monday 16th June.



Dawudu most recently served as Associate Dramaturg at the Bush Theatre, where she led the Literary Department. In this role, she played a central part in developing new work and nurturing fresh voices through dramaturgy and development. Her career has also spanned the charity sector with her focus being on community outreach through drama and creative projects.



Commenting on her appointment as the new Artistic Director and CEO, Titilola Dawudu said, “I’m excited to be stepping into this role at HighTide, an organisation deeply committed to new writing and regional storytelling. I’m passionate about championing different voices, creating opportunities, and fostering spaces where artists and communities feel truly seen and heard. I look forward to collaborating with the brilliant team, local theatre, and communities across the East of England to make impactful, bold, and joyful work together!”



Alan Bookbinder, Chair of HighTide, commented “I'm delighted that Titilola has agreed to be HighTide's next Artistic Director and CEO. She brings a wealth of experience working with new writers and unearthing new talent, especially in under-represented groups. Her dynamism and her creative energy, as well as her winning personality, will ensure an exciting step forward in HighTide's mission to nurture the next generation of successful playwrights."



Hazel Edwards, South East Area Director, Arts Council England, mentioned: “We are pleased to see Titilola Dawudu appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of HighTide. Titilola’s inspiring track record of creative leadership, community engagement, and advocacy for equity in the arts promises a bold and inclusive future for the company. We look forward to seeing her impact on HighTide, the East of England and beyond.”



Out-going Artistic Director, Clare Slater, added: “I couldn’t be happier for writers across the East of England that Titilola will be the new Artistic Director of HighTide. She’s an exceptional supporter of playwrights. She’ll lead HighTide in making brilliant theatre with big impact across the region and beyond.”



Titilola Dawudu is a dramaturg, writer, and creative leader whose work spans artist and writer development, literary and programming, and producing. As a writer, she has co-created and edited Hear Me Now: Audition Monologues for Actors of Colour; and as a playwright, her work has been staged at Theatre Peckham, Ovalhouse, Soho Theatre, Beyond Face, and Theatre Royal Arojah in Abuja, Nigeria. Her dramaturgical work includes Shifters by Benedict Lombe (alongside Deirdre O’Halloran), which transferred to the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End following its sell-out run at the Bush Theatre. Dawudu’s wide-ranging experience includes work with organisations such as Clean Break, Ovalhouse, Soho Theatre, NitroBeat, Tamasha, The Advocacy Academy, the British Council, and Coventry City of Culture Trust.

