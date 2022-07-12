Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO

Vaughan succeeds Mike Tweddle after six years in the role

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  
Heidi Vaughan named as Tobacco Factory Theatres' new Artistic Director and CEO

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres have announced that Heidi Vaughan has been appointed as their new Artistic Director and Chief Executive, succeeding Mike Tweddle after six years in the role.

Heidi has worked exclusively in theatre for over 20 years. She arrives at Tobacco Factory Theatres with a wealth of experience. She is currently Artistic Director and Joint CEO at Bristol's Travelling Light Theatre Company, having previously worked at the Egg in Bath where she was an Associate Artist and Kazzum London as Artistic Director and CEO. Heidi, who will begin her new role in January 2023, has also worked internationally, delivering workshops and community projects in the Middle East and Ireland.

Speaking of her appointment Heidi Vaughan said:

"I am so humbled and thrilled by this appointment and really excited by the next stage of this venue and theatre company's journey as a place of welcome and wonder. It's a time to connect and listen, build trust and collaborate to ensure TFT is an authentic home for creative adventures and imagination. It's a precious space, housing a hugely diverse range of work in a brilliant city, which I have had a relationship with for over 25 years. It's really only just beginning to sink in."

Chair of Tobacco Factory Theatres, Sarah Smith, said:

"I am absolutely delighted that Heidi will be joining Tobacco Factory Theatres as Artistic Director and CEO. With her experience and passion, we believe that she is a terrific fit for our theatre. I have no doubt that she will lead and manage change effectively, bringing exciting and fresh ideas to the work and ambitions of Tobacco Factory Theatres.""

Heidi will take over from Mike Tweddle, who is currently programming his final season which includes a new in-house Autumn production - to be announced shortly - and an exciting international collaboration to be launched in September. .

David Dewhurst, Executive Director, will be working closely alongside Heidi and said of her appointment: "'The team and I are overjoyed to be welcoming Heidi to Tobacco Factory Theatres, and we can't wait to work with her to build on past achievements and explore wonderful pastures new!"

This winter will see a home-made Christmas co-production, The Snow Queen, which will run from 1 December to 15 January: https://tobaccofactorytheatres.com/shows/the-snow-queen/.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Save Up To 35% On Tickets For &Juliet
July 12, 2022

Book by 18 July 2022 to save more than a third on tickets to the West End hit show.
Alexander Knott Appointed Associate Producer At Bread And Roses Theatre
July 11, 2022

Former Artistic Director at Old Red Lion Theatre (2019 - 2021), Alexander Knott, has been appointed Associate Producer at Bread and Roses Theatre. 
Barlow And Bear's THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Album To Get Orchestral European Premiere At Royal Albert Hall
July 11, 2022

GRAMMY Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have confirmed a one-night-only concert event at the Royal Albert Hall, performing songs from their Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album with an orchestra for the first time in Europe.
Tamara Rojo and James Graham Triumph In Sky Arts South Bank Awards
July 11, 2022

Tamara Rojo and James Graham have both triumphed in South Bank Sky Arts Awards, announced at a ceremony on Sunday (10 July) at The Savoy Hotel in London.
BONNIE & CLYDE Reveals Plans For A West End Cast Recording And UK Tour
July 11, 2022

Bonnie & Clyde's producer Dan Looney has announced future plans for a cast recording and a UK tour.