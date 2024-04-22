Hannah Gadsby Will Return to London This November With WOOF!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy winning, world class comedian Hannah Gadsby is preparing to return to the UK this November at London's prestigious London Palladium with their brand-new stand-up show WOOF! Tickets are available via Hannah’s mailing list on Wednesday 24th April with general on sale taking place Friday 26th April. Mailing list sign up and tickets will be available from www.hannahgadsby.com.au.

Performances are 4-5 November 2024.

Nearly six years since Nanette won the Edinburgh Comedy Award and propelled Hannah to international stardom, they are now learning how to process the world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective and they’re ready to talk about it. From the irrelevant to the existential, Hannah took their worries on the road and the destination is Woof!

Hannah Gadsby said, "Since Nanette, my life has become demonstrably better whilst the world has become demonically worse…I don’t think it’s my fault, but I do think we should talk about it."

Hannah Gadsby has been a comedian for well over a decade but it was in 2018 when the world took notice when their ground breaking comedy special Nanette launched on Netflix and stopped the comedy world in its tracks. Since then, Hannah has done two more solo stand-up comedy shows which toured the world – selling out houses across the USA, Australia and Europe, including the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Festival Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the London Palladium and the Opera House at BAM.

Hannah’s second Netflix special, Douglas launched in 2020, and their third, Something Special landed on Netflix May 2023. Douglas was nominated for an Emmy and won an Australian Academy Award as did Something Special. Hannah also co-curated an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, taking part in the global “celebration” of the fiftieth anniversary of Picasso's death featuring works from the Musée Picasso in Paris alongside those from the Brooklyn Museum's Feminist Art Collection. Hannah's fourth special with Netflix was recorded in London in 2023 and launched in 2024; Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda brought a full line up of genderqueer comedians from around the world to comedy’s biggest streaming platform for the first time.

A New York Times Best Selling Memoir, Ten Steps To Nanette was published in 2022 and translated into more than ten languages. As well as winning an Emmy for Nanette, a Peabody and a couple of AACTA Awards, they have successfully grown no fewer than four different species of potatoes for this year's harvest. WOOF! promises to be quite the evening with the incomparable Hannah Gadsby – a show not to be missed.