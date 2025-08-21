HOT MESS Wins 2025 Popcorn Writing Award at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Satirical musical Hot Mess by Ellie Coote and Jack Godfrey has been named the winner of the 2025 Popcorn Writing Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The prize, presented by legendary comedian Miriam Margolyes, was chosen from over 200 submissions by a panel of cultural figures including Chris LeVine, Susie Wokoma, and Alison Sudol. The winning team will receive a cash prize along with career development support from the Popcorn Group and BBC Writers.

In addition to the top award, all shortlisted playwrights will benefit from one-on-one development sessions with industry professionals, ensuring every finalist has the opportunity to build on their Fringe success. Second place went to Ed Edwards for Ordinary Decent Criminal, while Abigail and Shaun Bengson’s Ohio: The Bengsons took third. A special mention was given to Rodney Black: Who Cares? It's Working by Sadie Pearson.

Book writer and director Ellie Coote and composer-lyricist Jack Godfrey shared that the award was the culmination of years of work, multiple rewrites, and perseverance. Hot Mess reframes the climate crisis as a story of love, betrayal, and resilience through a sharp, satirical lens, blending pop, comedy, and romance.

The 2025 committee included Charlotte Colbert, Chris LeVine, Josie Ho, Adam Kay, Sophie Petzal, Susan Wokoma, Daragh Carville, and Alison Sudol, alongside the Popcorn Group and BBC Writers. Since its founding, the award has become a major launchpad for emerging voices, with past winners moving on to West End transfers, television adaptations, and further accolades.

The Popcorn Writing Award is presented in partnership with ten leading Fringe venues: Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance, Summerhall, theSpaceUK, Traverse, Underbelly, Greenside, Paradise Green, and ZOO Venues.