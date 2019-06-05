HORRIBLE HISTORIES Comes To The Bristol Hippodrome

In 1993 the first Horrible Histories books were published and now HORRIBLE HISTORIES Live On Stage is coming to Bristol. Appearing at The Bristol Hippodrome from July 24-27, there's a chance to catch Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians in hilarious shows featuring eye-popping 3D special effects!

In TERRIBLE TUDORS take a trip through the horrible Henrys to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience!

AWFUL EGYPTIANS invites you to meet the fascinating Pharaohs, gasp at the power of the pyramids and discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt. Are you ready to rumble with Ramesses the Great? Dare you enter through the Gates of the Afterlife? It's the history of Egypt with the nasty bits left in!

A special feature of the productions are some amazing 3D effects called Bogglevision. Some of the 3D illusions the audience will see include the Spanish Armada firing cannonballs into the auditorium and an Egyptian Mummy reaching out to grab them.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is written by Terry Deary from his bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children's authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 40 different languages. Over the past 25 years his 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar and music by Matthew Scott.

Birmingham Stage Company is also currently celebrating its 25th anniversary and is one of the world's top theatre companies for families. The company's acclaimed productions include David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie and Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine. Birmingham Stage has been producing Horrible Histories Live on Stage since 2005, including the record-breaking West End series of Barmy Britain.

These two hilarious historical journeys through the squelchiest and yuckiest moments in British and Egyptian history are perfect entertainment for anyone aged from 5 to 105!





