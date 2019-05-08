HONK! THE MUSICAL Makes A Splash At The Belgrade Theatre

Following its critically acclaimed London run, Olivier Award-winning musical Honk! is finally flying the nest this year, soaring into the Belgrade Theatre 4-8 June.

Described as "flawless", "relentlessly excellent" and "an absolute joy to watch", this exuberant egg-stravaganza reimagines Hans Christian Andersen's heartwarming classic The Ugly Duckling in a spectacular production bursting with puppetry, magic, illusions - and water guns!

Created by award-winning British writer and composer duo Stiles and Drewe - the team behind musical theatre favourites Half a Sixpence, Mary Poppins and The Wind in the Willows at the London Palladium, it tells the story of Ugly, a plucky little bird who gets picked on by the other farmyard animals for being different. Pushed out of the flock, he embarks on an adventure across the marsh, encountering an array of colourful characters who teach him that he is more than just his fowl looks.

Surprising everyone - including its creators - by pipping the likes of The Lion King and Mamma Mia! to the post to take home the 2000 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Honk! has gone on to receive over 8000 productions around the world, and is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's beak, no matter how young or old.

Lyricist and book writer Anthony Drewe said: "Hans Christian Andersen has been described as 'a tall, ugly boy with a big nose and big feet,' and when he grew up with a beautiful singing voice and a passion for theatre, he was cruelly teased and mocked by other children. Sadly, cruel teasing and mocking is still prevalent today whenever someone is perceived as being 'different', and it's not only children who perpetuate this injustice.

"When George and I wrote Honk! it was, in part, in response to the reaction that my young, mixed-race nephews were receiving at school, because their skin was a different colour. But bullying is not limited to racial diversity... I think the reason Honk! has enjoyed such success and been seen in so many productions around the world is that everyone can relate to the plight of an outsider trying to fit in."

Director Andy Room added: "I'm ecstatic to be bringing this hilarious and heartwarming show to the regional stage, after delighting audiences in London. Honk! teaches us to embrace what makes us unique, and to celebrate the difference in others - it's an utterly joyous show!"

Honk! The Musical is produced by Dot by Dot Productions and directed by Andy Room, with musical direction by Oli Rew and choreography by Lily Howkins. Casting for the show includes Ellie Nunn as Ida, Gregor Duncan as Ugly and James Dangerfield as the Cat. Danni Payne, Emma Barclay, Chris Thomson and Peter Noden will multi-role to complete the cast.

Honk! shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 4 until Saturday 8 June. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





