HOMO ALONE! Comes to The Other Palace Studio This Christmas

Following on from the highly successful A Very, Very Bad Cinderella last year, Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything), along with Bobby Delaney (Zog and the Flying Doctors; As You Like It), are back writing this year’s The Other Palace Studio Christmas show: Homo Alone! Which will play from 29 November 2024 until 5 January 2025.

KEVIN!!!!! Stood at Mykonos airport baggage carousel Kevin McCallister’s Dads realise they have left their beloved son at home. With the Soho flat all to himself, he devises a plan to protect his home from a bumbling duo of burglars. These flamboyant intruders have their sights set on the family's most prized possession. But our little Kevin has other plans for Marvina and Harretta.

A parody like no other. Come join the party and get ready for a laugh-out-loud festive musical extravaganza, that will have you cracking up this Christmas!

Jodie’s last festive show, A Very, Very Bad Cinderella, has not only been the best-selling Christmas show at The Other Palace Studio, it also received rave reviews. With West End Best Friend saying, “…this is definitely not one to miss!”, and “I came out at the end with a great big grin on my face” from What’sOnStage. Writer Jodie Prenger says: “when I was asked to be involved with such a camp, glorious Christmas parody…(!) let me tell you, they had me at camp. Winter can be grim, so I really hope this tickles your tinsel. Enjoy, and be prepared to laugh for all the wrong reasons” Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director at The Other Palace: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming back such a talented writing team, to create a bit of extravagant Christmas fun in the Studio with another festive, naughty musical parody” Homo Alone is written by Jodie Prenger and Bobby Delaney. Cast and creatives to be announced.

