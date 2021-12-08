HOLST and PAYNE Come to the Jack Studio in January

The Jack Studio Theatre has announced its first two productions of 2022, HOLST: The Music In The Spheres and PAYNE: The Stars Are Fire, written by Ross McGregor and produced by Arrows & Traps Theatre.

These two works create Arrows & Traps new repertory season: The Dyer's Hand. Able to be seen individually as two independent stories, or taken as a single epic narrative, The Dyer's Hand Season presents two interlinking plays, told on alternating nights by a single cast, and produced by the award-winning Arrows & Traps Theatre.

HOLST: The Music In The Spheres opens at the Jack Studio on Tuesday 18th January, with press night on Thursday 20th January at 7.30pm.

PAYNE: The Stars Are Fire opens at the Jack Studio on Tuesday 25th January, with press night on Thursday 20th January at 7.30pm.

HOLST: The Music In The Spheres

Presented by Arrows & Traps Theatre

Tues 18 January - Saturday 19 February

Press Night | Thursday 20 January | 7.30pm

Born into a family of musicians, England's greatest modern composer, Gustav Holst, began his career as a humble music teacher, struggling to make ends meet.

After a crippling childhood illness robs him of his vision and his ability to hold musical instruments, he embarks on one final desperate effort to write the great work that will define him and classical music forever: The Planets Suite.

The Music In The Spheres tells the story of the man behind the music, as he challenges an elitist industry that sees no space in it for people like him. A courageous story of struggle, discovery and the need to be understood.

PAYNE: The Stars Are Fire

Presented by Arrows & Traps Theatre

Tues 25 January - Saturday 19 February

Press Night | Thursday 28 January | 7.30pm

Set five years after the events of The Music In The Spheres, The Stars Are Fire follows the phenomenal true story of one of Holst's most brilliant students - Cecilia Payne - as she begins her groundbreaking work in astronomy at Harvard Observatory in 1923.

One of the first trailblazing women to receive a PhD in the United States, Cecilia soon makes a discovery that turns everything humanity knows about the universe completely on its head, and she must decide whether to fight or fall as powerful authorities try to silence her.

The Stars Are Fire is the powerful story of England's most pioneering scientific explorer, telling a bold-hearted romance about one woman's love affair with the stars.

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.80 fee for phone bookings only)

