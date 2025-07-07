HIS LAST REPORT Comes to York Theatre Royal This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



York Theatre Royal, in association with Riding Lights Theatre Company, today announces the world première of His Last Report – a major new work based on the life and story of Seebohm Rowntree, one of York’s most influential figures. Juliet Forster and Paul Birch co-direct professional actors Antony Jardine (Seebohm Rowntree) and Amelia Donkor (Guile Harlock), who are joined by a community ensemble of over 100 local volunteers, continuing York Theatre Royal’s mission to place community at the heart of its work.

Alongside the cast, more than 150 additional volunteers are helping bring the production to life, from choir and costume to front of house and technical roles, with 40% of participants being new to the theatre.

Written by Misha Duncan-Barry and Bridget Foreman, marking their co-writer debut, this new play opens at York Theatre Royal on 23 July with previews from 19 July and runs until 3 August.

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal, said today, “It’s been brilliant to work with so many community volunteers, both off stage and on, to bring this special production to our stage. It is a fascinating story, which looks at the life of Seebohm Rowntree and his impact on life in York as well as nationally. The power of the community is integral to the story, and what better way to bring it to life than with the support of hundreds of local people!”