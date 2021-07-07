HEXWOOD SCHOOL OF SORCERY Announces Cast for UK Tour

Theatres up and down the country are finally reopening their doors and after a devastating year, Sam Bradshaw Productions will provide some much-needed LIVE entertainment for the whole family.

Author Sam Dredge said 'Hexwood School of Sorcery was born from my love of Magic and an idea out of lockdown'. That idea quickly became a few pages of script and only a month later Composer Masashi Fujimoto got involved, and together they realized that this was more than just a story for children but a fully staged family musical.

The show's Producer Sam Bradshaw said "It's been a tough year for our industry but I am delighted to be working with theatres up and down the country and cannot wait to see families laughing and enjoying this magical masterpiece'.

Maisey Hexwood was born into a family of spellbinding sorcerers. The only problem is, she isn't very good at magic, in fact she's terrible! Join Maisey on her adventures through sorcery school as she meets lots of eccentric and hilarious characters and learns to embrace her magical mishaps and finally love herself, warts and all.

The show opens on Friday 23rd July at The Cast Theatre in Doncaster and runs until Sunday 29th August at The Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe. It's a 50 minute show with no interval.

The cast includes the talented Rachel Rowland as Maisey Hexwood, the outrageously funny Eleanor Guerin as Miss Bella and Trudy Brooks. Eleanor said ''I'm excited to be returning to the stage and to be part of a production that explores the magic in musical theatre''.

The cast also features recent graduate James Dodd as Principal Sneer and Dexter. James said ''Hexwood will be my professional debut and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into such a fun new musical''.

The female roles will be understudied by Sydnie Colville-Scott. Choreography by Aimee Marie Bow, Company manager Max Topliss and Touring Technician Joe Massey. Costumes designed by Carla SP Vincente and Set by Jack Tosney.

Rachel, who three years ago was working for the Walt Disney Company, will be leading the cast with her stunning vocals but disastrous magical mishaps said ''I am so looking forward to bringing the magic of live theatre to all of our audiences across the UK''.

Tickets can be booked online https://www.sambradshawproductions.com/current-productions/hexwood-school-of-sorcery/

Date of release: Thursday 8th July 2021

Tour Schedule

Friday 23rd July - Sunday 25th July - The Cast Theatre Doncaster.

Sunday 8th August - Grimsby Auditorium

Tuesday 10th August - Thursday 12th August - Civic theatre Stourport

Friday 13th August - Sunday 15th August - Watersmeet Rickmansworth

Tuesday 18th August - Broomfield Park, Palmers Green

Saturday 21st August - Sunday 22nd August - The Capitol Theatre Horsham

Monday 23rd August - Tuesday 24th August The Harlequin Redhill

Wednesday 25th August - Thursday 26th August - Key Theatre Peterborough

Friday 27th August - The Norwich Halls - St Andrews, Norwich

Saturday 28th August - Sunday 29th August - The Landmark Theatre Ilfracombe.