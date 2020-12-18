HERE COME THE BOYS Moves The Start Of Its Season at The Garrick Theatre

With London moving into Tier 3 restrictions leading to the closure of all theatres, the producers of 'Here Come The Boys' are moving the show's West End season.

'Here Come The Boys', featuring four superstar Kings of Dance, will now open its season at the Garrick theatre from Wednesday 3 March, 2021.

The new press night is Wednesday 10 March, 2021 at 7pm.

Producers said in a statement: "London went into Tier 3 restrictions on 16 December. The heightened restrictions will impact our rehearsal period and therefore we have made the difficult decision to postpone the first performance to March 3. We all want to deliver a great show for our audience so pushing the opening back by a month will ensure we open and do just that! The Nimax ticketing team will be in touch about bookings affected by this postponement. Please bear with us during these very busy times and continue to support us while we exchange your tickets for a future performance."

'Here Come The Boys' sees superstar Aljaž Škorjanec battling with Graziano Di Prima (known as the Italian Stallion) and Pasha Kovalev and Robin Windsor to be named our 'King of the Dance'. Celebrity 'Strictly' finalist Karim Zeroual will host the show and also display his own incredible dance moves.

In a club setting, a live resident DJ will spin a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures as Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest.

Capacity at the Garrick Theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

To keep 'Here Come the Boys' fresh and exciting there will be some incredible cast revelations, substitutions and additions throughout the 16-week season at the Garrick.

The lead quartet's dance credentials are impeccable:

Aljaž Škorjanec is one of the UK's most popular male professional dancers. A 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance, Aljaž became an instant hit on his UK TV debut in 2013 when he partnered model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy to lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Having appeared in every series since, Aljaž and his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, were runners-up in the 2017 final.

Aljaz said: "I am delighted to welcome such an amazing cast to join me in 'Here Come the Boys' at the Garrick Theatre. I had such a great time on tour last year, so to bring this show into the West End is a dream come true. I can't wait to battle it out with these boys and let the audience decide as there can only be one King of the Dance! Seriously though, it's going to be bigger and better than before and I can't wait! 2020 has been a really tough year for everyone, and this is going to be the perfect antidote and start to 2021."

Pasha Kovalev competed on the BBC show for for eight years. He was crowned champion when partnered with Caroline Flack in 2014. He was runner up with Ashley Roberts in 2018.

Pasha said: "I was so upset when the 2020 'Here Come the Boys' tour was postponed due to the pandemic so to hear that we're taking it into the West End is truly amazing! This show, with the incredible cast of other dancers, is going to blow the audience away. It's a dance marathon and only one of us will end up as King of the Dance...and of course that's going to be me!"

Graziano Di Prima made his debut in 2018, partnered with Vick Hope.

He said: "I was home in Sciliy in the middle of the pandemic so I was in need of some good news....then my agent called and I couldn't believe that I was being asked to star in 'Here Come the Boy's and to top it off play the West End! I'd heard how incredible the show was back in 2019 so am super excited to be involved in this brand new production. We'll be opening in London's West End with great friends and my lovely fiance Giada Lini...what could be better!"

He said: "I'd heard how good 'Here Come the Boys' was on tour so when Aljaz asked me to join the cast I didn't have to think twice. I have so missed dancing and am really looking forward to working with him and Pasha again and getting to know Graziano and I loved what Karim did in the 2019 series. I am going head to head with four great dancers to see who might be crowned King of the Dance and I can't wait! Its full-on dance!'

Karim Zeroual, a CBBC presenter since 2014, was the celebrity runner up in 2019, partnered with Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden.

He said: "To be asked to join the cast of 'Here Come the Boys' was so unexpected. To be honest I was a bit nervous at first but with some encouragement from Aljaz I knew I had to do it. I'll be hosting the show, spinning some records and showing off a few of my tricks. I have a few surprises up my sleeve that the audience won't be expecting! This show has it all... great dance routines, a world champion beatboxer, fantastic music and some audience participation. If you want a good time after a difficult year this is the perfect ticket!"

