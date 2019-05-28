HEARTBEAT OF HOME Heads To Wolverhampton Grand For Exclusive Performances Ahead Of West End Run

Today, Tuesday 28 May 2019, the producers of HEARTBEAT OF HOME have announced that the show will be heading to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this summer for four exclusive performances from 29 31 August ahead of opening in the West End.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will be the only theatre in the UK to see the show outside of London's West End this year.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton shows are released for public sale at 10am on Friday 31 May, with O2 presale tomorrow, Wednesday 29 May at 10am and Friends Of The Grand, Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale at 10am on Thursday 30 May. For bookings through the Grand Theatre Box office counter and phones, sales are from 12pm.

HEARTBEAT OF HOME is a spine-tingling, tantalizing, high octane, sexy, dance and music extravaganza. Embracing flavours and cultures from around the world, it is a heart stopping tour de force that features the dynamic, vibrant components of traditional Irish, Latin, Hip-Hop, Afro-Cuban and Contemporary music and dance, uniting performers and audiences on a journey to find a home, wherever that may be.

Following sold out performances at the London Palladium and having thrilled audiences in Dublin, North America, China and Germany, the show will be heading to the West End this September.

HEARTBEAT OF HOME showcases 33 world-class dancers and live musicians from Ireland, U.S.A, Australia, Britain, Canada, Italy, Argentina and Spain.

Produced by Moya Doherty, conceived and directed by John McColgan with award-winning Irish composer, Brian Byrne (who has worked with Katy Perry and Barbara Streisand), concept development and lyrics by award-winning Irish writer Joseph O'Connor and choreography by David Bolger.

The HEARTBEAT OF HOME creative team also includes John Carey (Irish Dance Choreography), Alan Farquharson (Set Design), David Torpey/Image Now and David Mattias/COSMO (Set Projection Design), Peter Canning (Lighting Design), Ciar n Byrne (Sound Design), Monica Ennis and Niamh O'Connor (Costumes Styling) and Padraic Moyles (Associate Director).

HEARTBEAT OF HOME is produced in the West End by Riverdream Productions Limited.

Tickets for HEARTBEAT OF HOME from 29 31 August 2019 can be bought online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





