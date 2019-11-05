HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Chiswick Playhouse

This winter, Chiswick Playhouse brings an enchanting, reimagined take on the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel to families feeling the festive spirit. With a dazzling original soundtrack, this musical extravaganza will transport audiences to a fascinating candy-filled land this Christmas.

Continuing in the spirit of Chiswick Playhouse's glittering family productions, such as The Little Match Girl and Stig of the Dump, Hansel and Gretel takes audiences on an exciting adventure from the realm of computer games and social media to a charming forest with a tap-dancing cockroach, lollipops and a candycane house made of cake and sweets. As Hansel and Gretel become lost among the silver trees, they find themselves in the snare of a witch with penchant for single-use plastic and a hankering for the only remaining sustainable food source: children.

With original music from award-winning British composer Leon Parris (Bananaman The Musical, Enid Blyton's The Famous Five, Stig of the Dump) these vibrant characters come to life in this journey of lost and found.

Directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson (A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios; Vespertilio, VAULT Festival), the wonderful reconceptualisation takes inspiration from environmental and climate activist Greta Thunberg as the children take to the streets to combat the climate crisis and save their future. This Hansel and Gretel is filled with hilarious twists and turns, and has an inescapable relevance for today's younger Extinction Rebellion generation. As challenges are overcome and lessons are learnt, it is also a reality check that soon there might not be any forests to get lost in.

Atkinson comments, I'm thrilled to be directing such a hilarious and timely new take on this classic story as part of the first season at Chiswick Playhouse. It's a beautiful space and I'm honoured to be part of an incredible team of creatives bringing this magical show to life.

Tickets are available priced from £15 at http://www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk/





