H Club London Presents WOMEN IMPRINTED - An Exhibition Of Female Artists' Work

This September h Club London is proud to present Women Imprinted, an exhibition that showcases international women artists whose work includes pastel toned print. The exhibition runs from Friday 27th September - Friday 4th October, with a private view on Thursday 26th September from 6pm.

Featuring nine artists in various stages of their career from all around the world, Women Imprinted is a dynamic exhibition celebrating colour, form and pattern.

Women Imprinted presents the works of Louise Bristow, Florence Blanchard, Helen Pritchard, Hello Marine, Selma Parlour, Katrina Russell Adams, and Alexandra Roussopoulos (biogs in notes to editors), all of whom are presenting work in a variety of print mediums taking inspiration from nature, pattern and architecture.

Within this group show the curators, Friday Trampoline, have selected artists that create visual links through hues of pink, visual repetition and through a celebration of line.

Ali Hillman, Friday Trampoline said:

"It is wonderful to be working with such an array of incredible artists at h Club. As the Director of an all-female organisation it is really a privilege to be able to curate an all-female exhibition. h Club continues to be a pro-active partner and platform for ground-breaking artists to present their work. It is an important time for women to celebrate women and to encourage a positive, kind and generous creative sisterhood, Women Imprinted is a great example of positive partnerships."





