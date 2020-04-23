H Club London Launches Free Online Membership For Creative Industries

Leading arts members club h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club), are today pleased to announce the launch of a brand new free online membership for people who work in the creative industries. The initiative will last for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown period, and will provide much-needed solace for the creative communities, which have been particularly badly impacted by the pandemic. The club, which has suspended all fees for current members, hopes to support and connect individuals during this challenging time.

This new online membership will provide creatives with much needed networking opportunities with new and existing members of the clubs in varying creative industries, both in London and LA. Members will be given access to the club's content via desktop and app which includes: the members news feed, where people can callout for project collaborators and test new ideas; the members network, where members can directly message each other, and the newsletter, which includes news from the club, helpful content and links to contributor blogs.

Members will also be given access to the specially tailored online members event programme, which includes informative, educational, and fun programming. The first of these events is taking place tonight (Thursday 23rd April), with the club playing host to celebrities and authors who will read from much loved books for World Book Night. Those interested will need to register at https://hclub.com/general/event/booking/2389 and will be sent a link to virtually attend the event.

The membership is open to people who work in advertising, marketing & PR, architecture & design, digital media, fashion, film, gaming, music, publishing & writing, sports, tech, television broadcast, theatre & performance and visual arts. Interested parties will need to fill out an application via https://bit.ly/hClubOnline, and all successful applicants will be notified within 48 hours of submitting an application.

Rob Seals, MD said: "We are fortunate to be in a position to be able to reach out and support those in the Creative Industries and give something back in the form of this online membership. In what has been and will continue to be a period of uncertainty for many in our community hopefully this small gesture will see some people gain a big benefit."





