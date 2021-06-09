Gustav Holst's THE IDEA Will Have UK Premiere From Irrational Theatre

Irrational Theatre freshly fuses an exuberant band and singers with this unseen early Holst to create a family fun, absurdist theatrical operetta.

The Prime Minister has had an idea....

A rare chance to see this early work which makes a UK Premier in June 2021 Including Windsor's Old Court, Chiswick Playhouse ,Up Stairs at The Gate House, Highgate and St Saviours Hall St Albans and Harpenden Park Hall.

This early work was composed by Holst in his early college years at the age of 22. It's addictively tuneful and G&S esk in style, it sheds an insight into his early development with flourishes and hints of the Holst we have come to know.

Newly arranged and staged for a small band and ensemble of singers.

Performances at 7 pm and 9 pm

Running time approx 1 hour.

Book via www.irrationaltheare.co.uk

Tour dates:

St Saviour's Hall - St Albans - 20th June

Windsor Old Court Theatre - 25th June

Chiswick Playhouse 26th June

Harpenden Park Hall 27th June

Upstairs at The Gatehouse 1st and 2nd July