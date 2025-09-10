Guildford School Of Acting Will Release GRAB ME A GONDOLA Cast Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Door Records will collaborate with the Guildford School of Acting / University of Surrey to release the Cast Recording of their critically acclaimed 2025 production of 'Grab Me a Gondola'. This professionally recorded cast album preserves the complete score of Julian More and James Gilbert's 1956 West End musical 'Grab Me a Gondola', including 2 songs never previously recorded. Grab Me a Gondola is released on September 12th, 2025.

Grab Me a Gondola may possibly be the most amusing title ever created for a Musical! Although instantly recognisable in Musical Theatre circles, this hugely successful international 1950s British Musical Comedy by James Gilbert and Julian More has all but been forgotten, until an acclaimed revival in 2025 by the Guildford School of Acting.

The plot of Grab Me a Gondola, was inspired by photographs of British actress Diana Dors at the 1955 Venice Film Festival, and follows reporter Tom Wilson as he travels to interview rising star Virginia Jones, famed for her mink bikini. Tensions flare when Tom's girlfriend Margaret suspects his interest in Virginia, only to find herself courted by wealthy Prince Luigi. In the end, Tom proves faithful, Virginia turns to the prince to back her Shakespearean dreams, and all parties find a fitting match.

Stewart Nicholls, Associate Professor and Programme Leader of the Ba (Hons) Musical Theatre Course at Guildford School of Acting/University of Surrey comments:

"The original 1956 London cast recording is a complete delight, but due to restrictions of a long-playing vinyl disc, several songs were severely truncated and others remaining unrecorded, so we are thrilled and are proud to have recorded the complete score of Grab Me a Gondola with the 'Musical Theatre Stars of Tomorrow' from our BA Musical Theatre course. We are delighted to collaborate with Stage Door Records to release this disc and bring back this delightful British Musical to an international platform".

This professionally recorded cast album preserves the complete score of Grab Me a Gondola:

Premiere recordings of 2 songs, 4 reprises, Finale, Bows and a Ballet

5 songs previously recorded in truncated form now recorded in their entirety

Extensive sleeve notes and synopsis

Multiple production photographs

The BA (Hons) Musical Theatre course at Guildford School of Acting is situated on the campus of University of Surrey and is arguably the leading Musical Theatre school in the world. Following its production of Grab Me a Gondola, the BA (Hons) Musical Theatre course collaborated with University of Surrey's world-famous Tonmeisterr BSc/BMus course to record and preserve the complete score of the Musical. The recording was made possible by generous donations from: ATG Productions and University of Surrey internal Arts and Humanities Impact Acceleration Account & Teaching and Learning Funds.

For more information visit: https://www.stagedoorrecords.com/stage9110.html