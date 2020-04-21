Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Presents GUILDFORD LIVE

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company presents their most elaborate live stream show, Guildford LIVE in partnership with Guildford Borough Council on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 6:30pm via www.Facebook.com/GuildfordFringe.

Since lockdown began Guildford Fringe (and their sister company Gag House Comedy Clubs) have been keeping the Borough entertained and uplifted with a variety of shows streamed live via social media directly to people's homes. Shows so far have included stand-up comedy, close up magic and opera with plans for more live music and concerts from artists' living rooms.

Guildford LIVE is going to be Guildford Fringe's largest online project so far. The purpose of the show is to thank all the key workers out there who are working tirelessly to keep the Borough moving and to ensure the residents safety. These people include all NHS staff, care workers, refuse collectors, essential shop workers, postal workers, emergency services, food bank staff and volunteers and the various council workers that work across the Borough behind the scenes.

The show will feature a variety of entertainment with confirmed guests including Gyles Brandreth, Bruce Foxton from The Jam, Roger Black, Max Fulham award-winning ventriloquist, Charley Farley Sunday Four and Guildford's Rock Choir alongside the host, Nick Wyschna from Guildford Fringe. There are plenty more acts to be announced but you can be sure there will be something for every member of the family. There will also be messages of positivity and thanks from the leader of GBC Caroline Reeves, Managing Director of GBC James Whiteman and MP for Guildford Angela Richardson.

Nick Wyschna, managing director of Guildford Fringe comments, 'This is an unprecedented time and people have gone well beyond the call of duty to make sure Guildford continues to be the glorious place that it is. We, like many others, are in a scary place in terms of business but I am constantly blown away by the bravery and commitment from the key workers in our Borough. All I know is entertainment so what better way to thank them than by putting on a show! I hope everyone gets to tune in and watch and, if they can, donate to our two chosen local charities. I am so excited to be hosting this show, I might even throw in a song myself so apologies for that!'.

The charities that Guildford Fringe and Guildford Borough Council have chosen to support are The Royal Surrey County Hospital Charity and The Wysch Foundation. All money raised through donations will be split between these charities, one NHS focussed, and one focussed on making the arts accessible - a match made in heaven!

Cllr Caroline Reeves, Leader of the Council says, 'The community spirit our Borough has shown throughout the pandemic has been truly amazing. Our NHS Heroes and key workers have been inspirational, working long hours to keep us healthy and safe, we cannot thank them enough. We are proud to be working in partnership with Guildford Fringe Theatre Company who do so much for our community. The Mayor of Guildford is so pleased that the concert will be raising funds for his selected charity. We hope you enjoy Guildford Live with our star-studded line up and then make time for a special #ClapForCarers and key workers.'

There is no need to book tickets for this event, just log on to www.Facebook.com/GuildfordFringe from 6:30pm on 30 April and enjoy! If you would like to be reminded about the show you can join the Facebook events page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/260713651627153/. You can also invite friends and family to this Facebook event page.

For full details please visit www.GuildfordFringe.com





