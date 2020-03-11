Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Launches The Write Stuff - Its First Group For Playwrights And Scriptwriters

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company (GFTC) is expanding its commitment to new writing in the Surrey area by launching The Write Stuff - its first group for playwrights and scriptwriters.

The new venture, which is open to playwrights and scriptwriters at any stage of their careers, will hold its first meeting in the upstairs room at The Keep Pub at 8pm on Tuesday 17 March 2020. Meetings will then be held on the second Tuesday of every month with writers reading and discussing each other's work.

In October, The Write Stuff will then present its first Scratch Night, where it will showcase work by members of the group to a live audience.

'We're keen to provide a platform so scriptwriters can submit their work, meet up and get immediate feedback from their peers,' says local playwright and GFTC New Writing Development Officer, Paul Brooks. 'Writing can be a lonely enterprise. It's our aim to create a friendly and welcoming community where we support each other and each other's work. Who knows? If somebody turns up with something utterly extraordinary, it may well be the next thing that GFTC put on the stage as a full production!"

For further information, email Paul Brooks at NewWriting@GuildfordFringe.com, or visit the Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GuildfordFringe).





