Greenwich Dance Launches ArtsUnboxed, A New Way To Safely Tour Dance In 2021

This spring, Greenwich Dance will launch ArtsUnboxed, an innovative new way to safely create, produce and tour work in 2021.

Funded by the Culture Recovery Fund, administered by Arts Council England, Greenwich Dance has commissioned six artists to develop new dance work that can be packaged as a virtual blueprint and sold to venues, festivals and dance organisations across the country. Those purchasing the works will then be able to deliver them using local artists, with a royalty going to the original creatives.

Designed to kickstart creativity in dance following the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on the sector, ArtsUnboxed also offers a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way of touring ideas rather than people and creates more opportunities for cultural employment at a local level.

Melanie Precious, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Dance said: 'As we reimagined our performance programme last year, we could see patterns emerging in the work we created as well as that of other organisations. We could hear the heart-breaking voices of artists falling through the gap in Government support and knew we had to act.

'At its most basic, ArtsUnboxed is a way for creatives to develop a recipe for new dance work that can be replicated by artists in local settings around the country. This ground-breaking initiative is the latest example of how we have continued to provide opportunities for artists to create and audiences to engage with dance work in a safe environment, while also supporting employment in the sector and offering hope for the future.'

Following a call out at the end of last year, Greenwich Dance received over 70 applications to be part of the commission. The final six artists chosen through a rigorous selection process are;

Joss Arnott of Joss Arnott Dance with producer Phil Hargreaves

Sarah Blanc working with Annie Hanauer and Vicky Malin as part of their collective Annie Vicky Sarah, with producer Emma Abbey

John Darvell - NOCTURN with producer Sarah Shead - Spin Arts

Temujin Gill - Grounded Movement with producer Kate Scanlan of Scanners Inc

Pervez - Live 2 Break, with producer Kate Scanlan of Scanners Inc

Anna Williams & Tom Roden of Anatomical with producer Claire Summerfield of Tandem Works

To deliver the programme, the artist and producer pairs are supported by a team of freelance specialists including Project Manager Rajpal Pardesi, Dramaturg Lou Cope and Access and Inclusion Consultant Alex Covell. The project also sees performer Annie Edwards take on a paid shadowing position, mentored by Alex, to help support her professional career development.

ArtsUnboxed is a further example of Greenwich Dance's commitment to supporting artists, communities and the sector throughout the pandemic. Since March it has presented a socially distanced doorstep tour across the borough in celebration of Black History Month, delivered a wide-ranging programme of online dance classes for all ages, developed a podcast, Talking Moves, that connects artists with each other, and created a new digital stage to share work from around the world.

ArtsUnboxed will launch in spring 2021. For more information, visit greenwichdance.org.uk