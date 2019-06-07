Gravity & Levity Curates Tenth European Aerial Dance Festival This August

Internationally acclaimed aerial dance company Gravity & Levity presents its celebratory tenth birthday edition of the annual European Aerial Dance Festival (EADF) from the 5th to 17th August 2019 at The Point, Eastleigh with thanks from support by Arts Council England.

The EADF is curated by Gravity & Levity's Artistic Director Lindsey Butcher and offers inclusive intensive courses and workshops, taught by world class professional tutors.

This special birthday edition will feature more tutors than ever before, plus an exclusive teacher performance showcase and the UK premiere of Gravity & Levity's vertical dance duet, 'WHY'; a reimagining' of the Company's first ever production created in 2004. 'WHY' was critically acclaimed, winning the Jerwood Circus award and will be reimagined with the same cast and crew and new sound score to integrate 15 years of experience on more mature bodies.

The two-week packed programme includes courses in trapeze, Cyr-wheel, fabric and vertical dance, Gyrotonic-based movement, aerial-hoop, Corde-Lisse and much more. Participants will also find a pop-up physio clinic and other specialist workshops for all levels and abilities alongside an exciting array of new workshops including: Vertical Dance Doubles, Upside Down Noise (exploring using the voice in aerial or acro-practice), anatomy of an aerialist and a programme of pick-and-mix workshops for all levels.

EADF Festival Director Lindsey Butcher said:

"We are thrilled to be bringing Gravity & Levity's tenth birthday edition of the EADF to Eastleigh. This will be our fourth consecutive year of presenting the Festival at and with The Point, Eastleigh which is the most wonderful venue to host this two week event."

"It perfectly meets our needs to create a focussed, intimate and friendly festival and has enabled us to grow this annual event, adding new and exciting classed and performances year on year. We can't wait for August"

The Point is delighted to be hosting EADF for the fourth year in a row and to celebrate their decade of creating extraordinary opportunities for artists.

The venue will continue to partner with Gravity & Levity to house the world-class training event which attracts participants from around the world. The 2018 event saw students arriving from across the UK and Europe and as far as Australia, Japan, Kuwait and the US, right back to Eastleigh, placing the borough on the cultural map.

The celebrated event is also recognised for boosting the local economy, with participants at the festival encouraged to visit independently-owned eateries in the town centre and stay in nearby accommodation.

The Point's Creative Programme Producer for Dance, Vicki Hargreaves says of the Festival:

"It's a privilege to host EADF for another year, and what a year it is! As one of our @Home artists it feels really fitting that Gravity and Levity's tenth year is celebrated at The Point and we are very proud to support the development of this exciting art form in the heart of the borough, with its strong international links."

"The Point's Creation Space also turns ten this year making it a special moment for both the company and the venue."

The Festival is a great opportunity for local people who attend dance, yoga, gymnastics, pole fitness and similar core-based classes to build strength, increase flexibility and have fun. Local residents interested in participating in the festival can choose between a week, two week, or weekend pass, and attend intensive courses taught by world-class professionals.

Booking is now live, to book please visit www.eadf.co.uk / call the Box Office on 023 8065 2333.





