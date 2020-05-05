Grand Opera House Hopes to be Up and Running for Annual Christmas Pantomime

Sunday Life has reported that 35,000 to 40,000 have already been sold for their panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but they are unsure about whether or not they will be able to open their doors by Christmas. They are hopeful, but only time will tell.

A large number of seats have already been booked for Belfast's longest-running panto - Goldilocks and the Three Bears this year - which will star the Guinness Book of World Records holder of the most Panto performances, comedian John Linehan aka May McFettridge.

Linehan shared: "I can only hope and pray the Opera House will be up and running for Christmas - 35,000 to 40,000 seats have been sold already.

"I think if the auditorium was ready it would be a great thing, but I'm sure they'll pull out all the stops and, please God, we go back to normality,"

A statement from the Grand Opera house said: "The contractors have stopped work in line with the Government's guidance and it is too early to know the impact the delay will have."

A spokeswoman shared: "We do not know how long the current situation will last and so at present we cannot fully assess the impact of the delay on our restoration plans or on our programme.

"We will continue to follow the Government's guidance and make any necessary changes to our plans as soon as the situation becomes clearer."

