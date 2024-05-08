Graeae Theatre Company Awarded Awarded From Arts Council England's Capital Investment Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Graeae will receive £445,000 from Arts Council England, thanks to its Government-funded Capital Investment Programme.

Graeae is a disabled-led human rights charity, passionately and fiercely committed to the long-term equality of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people in the arts, nationally and internationally.

Capital funding will be used to transform their Bradbury Studios base in London, opening the doors to more arts organisations and disabled artists. The space will be remodelled to more efficiently meet the needs of the sector by reducing office space and instead offering flexible working, new creative spaces and improved access. Graeae is The National Theatre of disabled people with a national workforce so wants to share their resources with a wider pool of artists and organisations, and to do this through sustainable, accessible design.

The Capital Investment Programme supports the Arts Council's mission to ensure communities across the country have the infrastructure where creativity for everyone can thrive. The funder joins The Bradbury Foundation and Foyle Foundation in their support of the project.

Jenny Sealey OBE, Artistic Director and Joint CEO, Graeae said, ‘We are thrilled to have ACE Capital grant to change the interior of our Graeae home to allow offices, meeting rooms and rehearsal space for three disabled led arts organisations and to enable the building to become a home for many more Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists. Exciting times ahead!”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said, “This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live. It's particularly important that we're making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low”.

Comments