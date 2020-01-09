Godalming's Professional Family Panto Returns To The Borough Hall In 2020 With BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Following a run of Godalming's first professional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk at The Borough Hall last month, the show's producers are delighted to announce that they will bringing the magical tale of Beauty and the Beast to the venue from 12 - 26 December 2020, with tickets already on sale.



Beauty and the Beast is the "tale as old as time" of an arrogant Prince who is turned into a beast as punishment for his vanity and who has only one chance to lift the curse: to find true love before the final petal falls...



This production features spectacular song and dance, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family. The professional pantomime cast will again be joined by an ensemble of talented young local performers, with auditions to be held in the autumn.



Producer Nick Wyschna said: "Jack and the Beanstalk was a complete rollercoaster of enjoyment to produce. I think it is fair to say that this was the largest scale show that I have ever produced. Was it terrifying? Yes. Was it worth it? YES. To pick out one favourite moment would be very tricky but if I had to it would be the relaxed performance for theatre-goers with additional needs. For both Charlotte Bateup (my co-producer - and fiancé!) and myself, making the arts accessible to as many people as possible is always at the top of our 'to-do' list. The Borough Hall is so accessible which made putting on this special performance much easier and we can't wait to do it again."



This year's relaxed performance will take place on Saturday 12 December 2020 at 4pm. It is specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £15 and can purchased only by calling the Box Office. The venue is fully accessible.



For general booking for Beauty and the Beast, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.





