Gary Barlow Brings A DIFFERENT STAGE to the Frodsham Community Centre in June

Frodsham local, lauded singer, songwriter, composer and producer Gary Barlow, is heading back to his hometown for four very special performances of his critically acclaimed theatrical one man stage show. He'll perform A Different Stage at the Frodsham Community Centre over 2, 3 and 4 June. Those with a credit card registered to a WA6 postcode* will be able to purchase tickets on Thursday 26 May, with general sale tickets available from Friday 27 May.

In A Different Stage, Gary takes audiences on a journey through his life story, which began in Frodsham back in 1971. A Different Stage premiered at The Brindley, the award-winning theatre in Runcorn, Cheshire, in February to a rapturous reception and Gary has since played to sell-out audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh. He'll also take the show to Dublin, Newcastle, York and more, plus he'll make his West End debut at London's Duke of York's Theatre in August.

A Different Stage performance dates announced today:

Frodsham Community Centre - Thursday 2 June

Frodsham Community Centre - Friday 3 June

Frodsham Community Centre - Saturday 4 June (matinee)

Frodsham Community Centre - Saturday 4 June (evening)

Gary said: "It's been thrilling to perform 'A Different Stage' in so many wonderful places over the past few months, but to be able to bring this show to Frodsham feels incredibly special to me. I can't wait!"

Created by Gary and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from his incredible discography. In a project unlike anything he's ever done before, Gary will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.

Gary Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland; working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical; and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on The Band, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.