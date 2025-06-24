Gareth Malone Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gareth Malone – the man who got the nation singing – will return to stages across the UK this autumn with Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song.

After decades spent inspiring choirs in schools, workplaces and communities, Gareth now invites audiences to join him in a live, immersive celebration of the music that’s shaped his life – and been the soundtrack to so many of ours.

Backed by his stellar live band and singers, as well as local choirs, Gareth, with his signature infectious energy and joy for music, will lead the audience through a setlist of iconic songs from the ‘60s to today. Full of uplifting pop hits, anthems we all know by heart, and a few personal surprises, Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song is more than just a concert, it’s a shared experience.

The show celebrates the simple joy of singing together — voices rising in unison, strangers becoming a chorus, and the electric energy that only live music can spark.

Audiences can expect an uplifting night packed with iconic hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen), Wake Me Up (Avicii), Feeling Good (made famous by Nina Simone and Michael Bublé), Goldfinger (Shirley Bassey), The Greatest Love of All (Whitney Houston), Single Ladies (Beyoncé), Shake It Off (Taylor Swift), Juice (Lizzo), and many more. The night culminates in a roof-raising super-medley that builds in intensity and joy, with the entire crowd dancing in the aisles.

Commenting on the tour, Gareth says: “I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with my fourth singalong tour. The audiences have been incredible, and these special evenings are my absolute highlights of the year. I can't wait to get on stage and celebrate my fiftieth — and fifty incredible songs that are guaranteed to make you sing.”

Gareth Malone OBE has galvanised the British choral scene through his award-winning BBC series, concert tours and recordings. First appearing on TV in the BAFTA winning series The Choir for BBC, Gareth has starred in multiple series since, including The Choir: Military Wives (BBC), Sing While You Work (BBC 2), and Naked Choir: Invictus Games (BBC 2).

He has had three number one records in the UK with the Military Wives Choir and the Gareth Malone All Star Choir for Children in Need.

Gareth is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, holds an honorary doctorate for the University of East Anglia and was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2010. In 2012, he was made OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for services to music.

Whether you're out with friends, bringing the whole family, or wanting to experience the magic that Gareth creates as a choirmaster, Sing-Along-A-Gareth is the ultimate feel-good night out. No experience needed – just a love of music and a willingness to join in.

In a time where connection matters more than ever, this show is a reminder of how powerful, healing, and joyful singing together can be. You’ll leave smiling, humming, and feeling just that bit lighter.

Tour Dates – November & December 2025

2nd November – Cheltenham Town Hall

3rd November – Cardiff New Theatre

4th November – Crewe Lyceum Theatre

5th November – Reading Hexagon

8th November – Warrington Parr Hall

9th November – Warwick Arts Centre

10th November – Cambridge Corn Exchange

12th November – Dundee Whitehall Theatre

13th November – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

16th November – Leicester De Montfort Hall

17th November – York Grand Opera House

18th November – Llandudno Cymru

19th November – Chester Storyhouse

26th November – Barnstaple Queens Theatre

27th November – Northampton Derngate

28th November – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

29th November – Brighton Theatre Royal

1st December – London Cadogan Hall

2nd December – Birmingham Town Hall

3rd December – Wycombe Swan Theatre

