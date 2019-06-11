After a sell-out 2019 spring tour, acclaimed LGBTI play Gypsy Queen returns to Manchester this Autumn.

Set in the competitive world of boxing, Gypsy Queen is an unconventional love story between two fighters who discover the greatest challenge lies outside the ring.

The production comes to Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from Tuesday 17 Saturday 21 September and tickets are on-sale now.

It returns to Manchester by popular demand after visiting Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club earlier this year as part of its third UK tour in a special site-specific performance, and previously played at Hope Mill Theatre in 2017.

Gypsy Queen explores LGBTQI visibility in sport, faith, sexuality, and the notion of masculinity.

It tells the story of 'Gorgeous' George O'Connell, a bare-knuckle fighter and traveller, who enters the world of professional boxing which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his identity and his greatest fear.

In the opposite corner, Dane 'The Pain' Samson, the young pretender and son of a boxing legend. He is fighting his own battles that lead to a tragedy that neither could predict.

This critically acclaimed love story about two men who find each other in the most unlikely of worlds. But can two men raised to fight ever learn to love?

The play features just two actors, who play nine characters between them, portraying comedy, drama and physicality in equal measure.

Gypsy Queen is written by Rob Ward, who also plays the role of George O'Connell.

John Askew reprises the role of Dane, having previously played the role at select dates during 2019 spring tour, at the Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and the Gypsy Queen UK Tour 2018.

The play is directed by Chris Lawson and produced by Emmerson & Ward Productions.

Producer Max Emmerson commented: We had an amazing response to the spring tour of Gypsy Queen.

The play has strong messages of friendship, conflict, challenging prejudice but most of all love. We are excited to be bringing the show back to Manchester in September for a longer run.

Gypsy Queen was nominated for two Manchester Theatre Awards 2018 in the categories of best new play and best fringe production.

The play was a knock-out success during its recent tour, garnering four and five-star reviews. It also received stellar reviews at Edinburgh in 2017 and 2018, and was selected as one of LGBT Youth Scotland's Top Ten Festival Picks at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe. It was also longlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, with writer Rob Ward named as one of the British Council's Emerging Artists for 2017. The List also placed Gypsy Queen 39th on its list of best festival shows based on the opinions of a range of reviewers out of 3,500 overall.

Website: www.gypsyqueentour.com/

Book online at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/gypsy-queen-2/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You