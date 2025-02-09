News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GREEN Will Premiere As Part Of FreshFest 2025

Green will run February 18-20 at The Old Red Lion Theatre.

By: Feb. 09, 2025
GREEN Will Premiere As Part Of FreshFest 2025 Image
Marking her London debut, American playwright Meg Schadler presents an electric new play with music about loving the wrong people and trying to hold onto your soul in a world where you can't succeed if you have one.

This is Jude's big break, an unknown folk musician from the middle of nowhere supporting one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, when nepo baby Zoe sits him down to explain some hard truths about the music industry, the world of public relations and the relationship status of the man he's slowly falling in love with, his faith in himself and his love of the music start to crumble. Can he survive the tour with his integrity intact, does he even want to?

GREEN runs as part of FreshFest 2025 on February 18, 19 & 20 @ 8:30 PM at The Old Red Lion Theatre in Angel. Starring Noa Nikita Bleeker & Jack Hesketh with original music composition by Stamatis Seraphim.

Team: Meg Schadler (writer/director), Josh Overton (Assistant Director), Anna Willmoth (Production Assistant), Jack Gilliat (Sound Design), Cam Pike (Technician)



