GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Adds Cast Members at Darlington Hippodrome

Darlington Hippodrome has announced that Darlington panto favourites Josh Benson and Jamie Jones will return for a third season, this year joining the circus as Joey the Clown and Dame Betty Barnum.

The much-loved pair will join previously announced Brendan Cole, who headlines the show as The Evil Ringmaster, Baron Von Bolshoi. Brendan appeared on every season of Strictly Come Dancing since it began in 2004 up until 2017. In 2022, Brendan starred in ITV’s Saturday night entertainment programme Dancing on Ice, making it through to the final.

Josh Benson is known and loved in Darlington as one of the most energetic panto comics to take the Hippodrome stage. As a cabaret entertainer, Josh has performed at the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall, London’s Charing Cross Theatre, and the Phoenix Arts Club. He is also a regular at the incomparable Brick Lane Music Hall. Josh has previously appeared as the panto comic at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Brick Lane Music Hall, and Halifax’s Victoria Theatre.

On returning for a third season, Josh said:



“I can’t wait to be back with my ‘panto gang’ at the Hippodrome for a hattrick season! Darlington audiences are so much fun to perform for… and I’m so excited to be bringing them some more daft antics this Christmas.”

Jamie Jones trained as an actor and graduated from Staffordshire University with a First-Class Honours degree in Musical Theatre. Alongside performing on stage, he is also a keen writer and director for various production companies across the UK. His scripts have been performed to great acclaim, with new titles being regularly added to his growing repertoire. Throughout the year, Jamie designs and creates all his own costumes for the upcoming pantomime season, adding fabulous new pieces to his ever-expanding and glamorous wardrobe.

On coming back to Darlington for panto, Jamie said:



“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to the beautiful Darlington Hippodrome this Christmas as Dame Betty Barnum in Goldilocks and the Three Bears! Expect fabulous costumes, sumptuous scenery and laugh out loud comedy. This year's show promises to be one of Darlington's biggest yet, so come and join us in the Big Top for some festive panto magic!”

For four weeks only Darlington Hippodrome will be transformed into a sensational circus, where everything is possible, and anything could (and will) happen. This festive extravaganza is packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts and international circus acts!

