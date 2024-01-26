GISELLE: REMIX Will Run At Pleasance Theatre in April

Featuring dancers from The Royal Ballet, this show is a mix of live performance art, warehouse cabaret, and pop concert extravaganza.

Jan. 26, 2024

Hot off its sell-out premiere at the Royal Opera House, GISELLE: REMIX and its anarchic, punk- reimagining of the classic ballet returns to subvert this timeless story of love, lust, revenge, redemption and forgiveness for a full-length run in April 2024 at the Pleasance Theatre (Main House). 

In this retelling, Giselle is a hopeless romantic, raised on a diet of Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore 1990s rom-coms, who comes to realise that the real world of queer sex and hookups is a far cry from Hollywood’s happily-ever-after. 

What follows is a journey through shame, assimilation, anger, acceptance and finally – liberation and joy.

Featuring a cast led by Jack Sears (Parris is Dreaming, The Bower, Saintmaking), a plethora of the most exciting dancers around (full cast to be announced) and a soon-to-be-revealed show-stopping legend from the cabaret world with choreography by Royal Ballet soloist Hannah Grennell (Woolf Works, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty). 
 

GISELLE: LATE

During the season, GISELLE: REMIX will host GISELLE: LATE, a one-night-only takeover of the Pleasance Theatre on Saturday 20th April, featuring an array of the most exciting drag performers, cabaret stars, go-go dancers and more who will be stationed throughout the building before and after that evening’s main show. 

Arrive an hour early and you’ll be greeted by the likes of sultry and scandalous burlesque performers in the bar and after the main show, you’ll find legendary cabaret crooners and opera singers serenading you in the studio space whilst the finest drag talent London has to offer will grace the main stage. 

And if that’s not enough, an array of iconic DJs will turn the Pleasance Main House into Club Giselle for a night of dancing, debauchery and disco until late. Further details to be announced. 

Created by Jack Sears and Hannah Grennell.

Choreography by Hannah Grennell

Produced by Molly McGeachin at The Project People.

Executive Produced by Patrick Bone.

GISELLE: LATE produced by Patrick Bone.

GISELLE: REMIX is supported by Arts Council England.

Main Image Photography by James Frederick Barrett.

JACK SEARS - Co-Creator & Writer

Associate Artist with The Pleasance.
Jack is a multi-disciplinary, working-class, gender-bending homosexual and theatre-maker whose work focuses on queerness, sexuality, romance, desire and notions of identity. He has created two full-length shows, Parris is Dreaming - performed at both the Roundhouse and Pleasance Theatre - and Giselle: Remix, which was part of a sold-out, curated evening of performances (which Jack produced) at the Royal Opera House. Jack was a Roundhouse Resident Artist 2018-2019, has worked regularly with Jonny Woo as part of his acclaimed Liza Minnelli tribute troupe, trained under the legendary Bourgeois & Maurice on the Soho Theatre Cabaret & Drag Lab and has also created, developed and performed with companies such as Guttersnipe, Relish Theatre and thisEgg. Taking inspiration from a plethora of artists and art forms – dance, cabaret, stand-up, clown, lipsync, drag and even pop concerts as well as  previous work in story-lining for a major British soap, Jack’s work is bold and fantastical but always rooted in struggles and experiences of the everyday. Jack’s work mixes these disparate influences together to create something wholly new, distinctive and unique. Watching a Jack Sears creation is like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.

HANNAH GRENNELL - Co-Creator & Choreographer

Solist with The Royal Ballet.
Essex-born Hannah trained with Bronwen Patching at 
Adagio School of Dance before joining The Royal Ballet Lower School in 2003 and graduating from The Royal Ballet Upper School in 2011. Upon graduation Hannah joined Het Nationale Ballet in Amsterdam for three years before coming back to London to join The Royal Ballet Company in 2014, where she has remained to this day. She is a highly acclaimed dancer and choreographer whose credits include Woolf Works, The Dante Project, The Nutcracker and Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty - all at the Royal Opera House. She has worked closely with, and contributed to works by, a vast number of legendary choreographers from Wayne McGregor and Crystal Pite to Christopher Wheeldon and Pam Tanowitz. She is the Co-Founder of Flux Projects, an 
interdisciplinary artist collective that supportsemerging artists from a range of creative disciplines  (including dance, visual art,photography and music), with the aim of providing artists with a platform to showcase their work, collaborate with each other and connect with communities through events, exhibitions and artist-led workshops.

Patrick Bone, Molly McGeachin and The Pleasance present
 

GISELLE: REMIX 


Pleasance (Main House)
Carpenters Mews
North Rd
London
N7 9EF

Wednesday 10th April - Saturday 27th April
 at 7pm

Preview Wednesday 10th April

Press Night Friday 12th April
at 7pm

Performances:
Wednesday-Saturday evenings
at 7pm
Matinees  Saturday 13th April.  &
Saturday 27th April
at 2pm

Tickets:
£20 (concessions £18) 

Wednesday 10th preview all tickets £10

Saturday 20th April 
GISELLE: LATE: 
Tickets are £25 (£23 for concessions) for the main show + GISELLE: LATE or £15 (£13 for concessions) for GISELLE: LATE only.

Running for the first 7 days on sale is an early bird 20% discount 
(excluding GISELLE: LATE)
pricing tickets at £16. and Wednesday 10th preview)




