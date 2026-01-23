GELIN Opens At Canal Café Theatre, A Contemporary Reimagining Of A Turkish Classic

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gelin is a contemporary adaptation of the Turkish classic Şair Evlenmesi by Ibrahim Şinasi, first published in 1859. The production is presented at Canal Café Theatre in Little Venice, London. Gelin runs from 31 January to 01 February 2026 at Canal Café Theatre.

Reimagined from a female perspective and relocated to present-day London, the production explores themes of cultural expectation, intergenerational responsibility and identity through a comedic and intimate lens.

Originally written as a critique of arranged marriage, Şinasi's play remains strikingly relevant over 150 years later. Gelin revisits the story by shifting focus toward the women at its centre, examining how both younger and older generations are shaped by inherited traditions, fear, and social pressure - and what happens when neither side feels fully heard.

The narrative centres on three women: Aylin, her mother Sevim, and Aylin's Best Friend Yaz. Rather than positioning any character as a villain, the play presents each woman as navigating her own form of womanhood, shaped by culture, choice, and circumstance. Through humour and honesty, the production asks how listening - rather than blame - can open space for understanding across generations.