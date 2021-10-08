Future Spotlight Productions and Kidzania London Will Present ADULT NIGHTS Halloween Special

Future Spotlight Productions and KidZania London today announces Adult Nights, a one-off Halloween special at the immersive KidZania indoor city featuring immersive role-play activities, cocktails on entry and live performances from emerging musical theatre stars. With a spectacular live show on the Runway Stage, audiences will have full access of the KidZania indoor city, which features a replica radio station, supermarket, airport, fire station and more. Adult Nights will be on 22 October with entry from 7-11pm.

Hosted by Rosie Napper, the live entertainment features performances by Ross Harmon (Heathers - West End), Beccy Lane (Bare The Pop Opera, In Pieces), Kyle Birch (Children Of Eden), Roxanne Couch (2021 ArtsEd Graduate); with dancers Conor Tidman and Lukas Poischbeg.

Completing the creative team is Louis Rayneau (Director), Rachel Sargent (Choreographer) and Daisy Loving (Production Assistant).

Louis Rayneau, Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions, said today "I'm delighted to be collaborating with KidZania London on this spook-tacular event! Collaborating with them is always a treat and I am so thrilled to unleash what we have in store for you all! Exploring KidZania London is like stepping into another world; the fact that adults now get the chance to really get lost in the magic and fun of the activities through the city is so exciting! There's also delicious food and drink on offer and TWO frightening full out shows throughout the night on our Brand-New Runway Stage in the Main Square! Expect the unexpected - this is a show you won't forget, and the cast are phenomenal!"

Tickets are from £35 and are available to buy at: https://ticket.kidzania-london.co.uk/; use the code ANEARLY20 for 20% off until 8 October.