Further Dates Announced For THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES UK Tour

The award-winning Original Theatre Company and Octagon Theatre Bolton has announced further dates for the 2021/22 tour of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated adventure, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, in a production which was first performed at the Octagon Theatre in summer 2021, the classic detective tale gets a brilliantly farcical overhaul in Lotte Wakeham's acclaimed production which is directed on tour by Tim Jackson.

In 2022, the whodunnit for all ages will head to Theatre Royal Bath (25-29 January), The Lowry, Salford (1-5 February), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (8-12 February), Perth Theatre (15-19 February) and His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22-26 February).

The production, which is currently garnering 5-star reviews on tour, will also visit the previously announced York Theatre Royal (19-23 October), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (26-30 October), Richmond Theatre (2-6 November), The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (9-13 November), Salisbury Playhouse (15-20 November) and Theatre Royal Nottingham (24-27 November).

A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

Mr Holmes, they were the footprints of a gigantic hound... World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family's last remaining heir.

The cast of The Hound of the Baskervilles is Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, The Understudy) as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson) as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Fcuk'd).

The UK Tour is directed by Tim Jackson (The Season, Royal & Derngate, New Wolsey, Treasure Island, Bolton Octagon). Original Direction is by Lotte Wakeham, Artistic Director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton who has directed sell-out productions in London, New York, and throughout the UK. Francesca Tennant is Assistant Director. The Designer is David Woodhead, Lighting Designer is Derek Anderson, Sound Designer is Andy Graham, Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and Production Manager is Tammy Rose.

Lotte Wakeham previously said: "I've been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it's been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night. I'm absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Original Theatre Company so that this production can now embark on a national tour and be enjoyed even more widely. I think it's exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I'm delighted to be sharing the Octagon's work across the UK. Our top-notch cast and superb creative and technical team are raring to go, and we're looking forward to giving our audiences a fantastic night out."

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre Company, said: "Audiences up and down the country have been enjoying Lotte and Tim's wonderful production over the last few months on tour. We are thrilled that even more people all over the UK will now get to experience this ingenious adaptation of The Hound of The Baskervilles with this extension into 2022. After the year we've all had, the production is a tonic sure to make theatres buzz with the sound of laughter. "

For further information, visit the Original Theatre Company website: https://www.originaltheatre.com/our-productions/the-hound-of-the-baskervilles/about-the-show.

Tour Dates:

York Theatre Royal (19-23 October)

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (26-30 October)

Richmond Theatre (2-6 November)

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (9-13 November)

Salisbury Playhouse (15-20 November)

Theatre Royal Nottingham (24-27 November)

Theatre Royal Bath (25-29 January)

The Lowry, Salford (1-5 February)

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (8-12 February)

Perth Theatre (15-19 February)

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22-26 February)

