Further Creatives Announced For The Bush Theatre's Studio Season

Further creatives have been announced for the Bush Theatre's 50th season of Studio shows which opens on 27 June with the world-premiere of actor and writer Nikhil Parmar's Invisible. Nikhil is one of two alumni of the Bush Theatre's Emerging Writers' Group along with Will Jackson, writer of Clutch, to have plays performed in the Studio this season alongside Elephant, written and performed by Anoushka Lucas and developed from her performance in Protest, the Bush Theatre's online response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

The Bush Theatre's Studio space continues to be a laboratory for the very best in new writing, new stories, and new experiences premiering a host of world-class plays about things that matter from some of the best up-and-coming artists, an example of which, 10 Nights a co-production with Graeae and Tamasha, was recently nominated for an Olivier Award.

Breaking new ground this season the Bush will continue its commitment to freelance practitioners by employing a core group of creatives to work on all three shows including set and costume designer Georgia Wilmot, lighting designer Laura Howard, sound designer Bella Kear and production manager Ruth Burgon. They will create a common space for the Studio season, uniting the three different worlds of the plays and collaborating with different directors on each show. Georgia Green directs Invisible, while Philip J Morris directs Clutch. Anoushka Lucas' Elephant completes the season, with Lucas performing her debut play fresh from a critically-acclaimed appearance in Oklahoma! at the Young Vic.

The intimate and electric atmosphere of the Studio offers the chance to get up close to the action and see stories audiences will be talking about for months to come, written and performed by the future stars of theatre.

Tickets are priced from £12 or buy tickets to all three productions for £30.