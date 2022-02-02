Full Lineup Announced For Houghton Festival 2022

Houghton Festival returns for 2022. Craig Richards' masterfully curated world of music, art and dancing will revive in the rural splendour of Norfolk's countryside from 11th - 14th August '22.

Reforming the family of 2019's planned event, the full line-up which is now revealed below, will provide the pillar to the festival's iconic identity. A soundscape to flow through the woods, above the trees and across the lake, encapsulating the personality and raw energy Houghton has become known for in its short but legendary history.

"With great pride we present the program of music for Houghton 2022. Our intention has always been to honour the festival that didn't happen in 2019. With the return of possibilities we finally have the chance to build upon the joy of year one and two. We look forward to successfully celebrating year three in year six. None of us could have imagined such a suspenseful and prolonged journey to the summit. But get there we shall. Preparations are fully under way, The magic of Houghton will soon return."

Craig Richards

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10am