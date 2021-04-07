Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Line Up Revealed for West End Live Lounge-The Greats

The lineup includes Glenn Adamson, Kelly Agbowu, Marcus Ayton, Zoe Birkett, Kayla Carter, Louise Dearman, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and more!

Apr. 7, 2021  
The line-up has been revealed for West End Live Lounge-The Greats, which will take place on Monday 14th June at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.

The evening will play host to a stellar line up of talent from shows including: Six; Come From Away; Hamilton, Heathers; Wicked; Bat Out Of Hell and lots more, all celebrating songs from some of the most recognisable icons and legends from the world of music.

Speaking of the event, its producer, Shaun McCourt said "I am thrilled to be working alongside the team at Nimax to bring West End Live Lounge to the Lyric Theatre. This is truly a dream come true. After the past year we have all had, it is my aim to provide an evening of escapism and entertainment, whilst raising proceeds for two incredible theatrical based charities. The line-up for this event is sure to deliver exactly that. You are all in for an absolute treat".

The full line up (Subject to availability) is as follows;

Glenn Adamson, Kelly Agbowu, Marcus Ayton, Zoe Birkett, Kayla Carter, Louise Dearman, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Divalution (Sejal Keshwala, Laura Tebbutt, Lisa-Marie Holmes), Vivienne Ekwulugo, Hiba Elchikhe, Alice Fearn, Simon Gordon, Joel Harper-Jackson, Emma Hatton, Sophie Isaacs, Aisha Jawando, Rachel John, Martha Kirby, Emma Lindars, Vicki Manser, Kayleigh McKnight, Christina Modestou, Cedric Neal, Natalie Paris and Matt Terry.

The host for the evening will be Samuel Holmes.

Musical direction by Sam Coates. Sound design by Will Miney and Paul Gatehouse.

Proceeds from this event will be split between the Equity Charitable Trust and the Graham Martin Bursary Appeal.

Please note that Nimax and the Lyric theatre operate strictly under the government COVID-19 Guidelines and social distancing will be in place for this event.

Tickets available at: https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/whats-on/


