Full Casting and Tour Dates Announced For Matthew Bourne's Production Of THE RED SHOES

The full cast has been announced for the return of Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of "THE RED SHOES".

The tour opens on Monday 18 November at Theatre Royal Plymouth and runs until Saturday 23 November, ahead of a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, London, from Tuesday 3 December to Sunday 19 January 2020. The tour continues until June 2020. Full listings below. www.new-adventures.net

Matthew Bourne said today: "I'm proud that for nearly 20 years, New Adventures has built an unprecedented audience for dance throughout the UK, and for this national tour of "The Red Shoes" we will play over 200 performances across 21 leading regional large-scale theatres, more than any other UK dance company. We have an audience who are fiercely loyal, questioning and open-minded, as has been shown on the current tour of our radical reinterpretation of "Romeo and Juliet". As ever, I am grateful for their trust and enthusiastic support.

I'm thrilled that for the first revival of our 2016 hit, "The Red Shoes", most of the original leading cast will be returning including Ashley Shaw in her multi award-winning performance as Victoria Page. Along with several New Adventures rising stars, who will be performing in the production for the first time, I'm particularly excited to be re-united with my original Swan, the wonderful Adam Cooper, who joins us for the first time in twenty years."

The full cast is:

BORIS LERMONTOV - Adam Cooper (until 19 January 2020), Glenn Graham, Reece Causton (from February 2020), Ben Brown (from February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from March 2020)

Victoria Page - Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaites

JULIAN CRASTER - Dominic North, Stephen Murray (until end of February 2020), Harrison Dowzell (until end of February 2020) and Andrew Monaghan (from 17 February 2020)

IRINA BORONSKAJA - Michela Meazza (until 8 February 2020), Sophia Hurdley and Katie Webb (from 17 February 2020)

IVAN BOLESLAWSKY - Liam Mower and Jackson Fisch

GRISCHA LJUBOV - Glenn Graham, Liam Mower and Danny Reubens

They are joined by Steph Billers, João Carolino, Cameron Flynn, Christina Rebecca Gibbs, Rose Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty, Catrin Thomas, Jem Trim and Joshua White.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns in 2019, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

"THE RED SHOES" is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, "THE RED SHOES" is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences; "THE RED SHOES" will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

"THE RED SHOES" is supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

For more information please visit: www.new-adventures.net





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You