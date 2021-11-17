Full Casting Announced For UK Tour of THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE
The tour kicks off 23 – 26 March 2022 at MAST Mayflower Studios.
Full casting has been announced for the brand-new touring production of Jim Cartwright's The Rise And Fall of Little Voice, produced by Katy Lipson and Glass Half Full Productions, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Cruise, West End; Little Women The Musical, Park Theatre/ Hope Mill) and starring international YouTube sensation Christina Bianco in the title role.
Akshay Gulati (The Family Way; East is East; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, all Bolton Octagon) will play Billy, Anna Hale (London Road, Cuba Pictures/BBC Films) will understudy the role of LV and Sadie, with William Ilkley (War Horse, UK/ International Tour; The Full Monty, UK Tour; The Mousetrap, West End/ UK Tour), playing cabaret club owner Mr. Boo. The cast is completed by Fiona Mulvaney (The Ferryman, West End; Silent Witness, BBC) as Sadie and James Robert Moore (All That, Lion and Unicorn; Fanny & Stella, Above the Stag) in the role of Phone Man. James will also be Resident Director on the production.
They will join the previously announced Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff, much loved for her roles in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (West End/film) and Coronation Street, and West End leading man Ian Kelsey as Ray Say. Two-time Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco, whose extraordinary diva videos have been viewed over 25 million times on YouTube, will play LV. Described as 'the girl of a thousand voices,' Christina has performed her amazing impressions on many major television programs such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Today Show.
Directed by Bronagh Lagan, with Musical Director and Associate Sound Designer Eamonn O'Dwyer, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will feature set and costume design by Sara Perks, casting by Jane Deitch, lighting design by Nic Farman, Andrew Johnson as Sound Designer and Chris Matanlé as General Manager.
The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will open in Southampton on 23 March 2022 and tour to The Capitol Horsham, Exeter Northcott, Malvern Theatres, Theatre Clwyd, Theatre Royal Brighton, Derby Theatre, Salisbury Playhouse, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Crewe Lyceum Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Blackpool Grand, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Richmond Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham. For full dates and listings information please see 'Notes to Editors'.
From Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe to Billie Holliday, Christina Bianco will vividly bring to life performances from the great chanteuses in Cartwright's tender and life-affirming play. The Rise and Fall of Little Voice won both the Oliver award and Evening Standard award for Best Comedy when it premiered at the National Theatre in 1992 in a production directed by Sam Mendes which transferred to the Aldwych, starring Jane Horrocks and Alison Steadman. Horrocks later reprised the role of LV in a film adaptation also starring Brenda Blethyn, Michael Caine, Ewan McGregor and Jim Broadbent.
Meet Little Voice and Mari Hoff. A mother and daughter central to the heart of this Northern fairy-tale, but as far apart in character as can be. Left to her own devices, Little Voice starts to embody the famous divas she plays on repeat, from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, and becomes an overnight sensation.
With humour, heart and countless powerhouse ballads all performed live on stage, Cartwright's timeless and iconic tale explores the highs and the lows of small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.
Tour Dates
23 - 26 March 2022
MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton
https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk/
ON SALE NOW
28 March - 2 April
The Capitol, Horsham
https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/
ON SALE NOW
4 - 9 April
Exeter Northcott
https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
11 - 16 April
Malvern Theatres
https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
18 - 23 April
Theatre Clwyd
ON SALE NOW
25 - 30 April
Theatre Royal Brighton
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
ON SALE NOW
3 May - 7 May 2022
Derby Theatre
https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
9 - 14 May
Salisbury Playhouse
https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
16 - 21 May
Liverpool Playhouse
https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/
ON SALE NOW
23 - 28 May
Wakefield Theatre Royal
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
30 May - 4 June
Crewe Lyceum Theatre
https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/default.asp
ON SALE NOW
6 - 11 June
The Lowry, Salford
ON SALE NOW
13 - 18 June
Blackpool Grand
https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
21 - 25 June
Mercury Theatre, Colchester
https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
27 June - 2 July
Richmond Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/
ON SALE NOW
4 - 9 July
York Theatre Royal
https://tickets.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/
ON SALE NOW
11 - 16 July
https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham
ON SALE SOON