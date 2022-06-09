Full Casting Announced For PETER PAN At Fairfield Halls This December

UK Productions and BH Live are proud to present a super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. The star-studded cast, headed up by EastEnders bad boy Ricky Champ as 'Captain Hook' and Gemma Hunt as 'Tinker Bell', promises to be a fabulous festive production with guaranteed fun, laughs and adventure! With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you'll ever see, join the adventure this festive season.

Joining Ricky Champ and Gemma Hunt are CBBC and Crackerjack's Mark Rhodes as 'Smee' and Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter David Ribi as 'Peter Pan'.

Join Peter, Smee, Tinker Bell, Emily and Ethel Mermaid on a brand-new swashbuckling adventure full of fun, laughter ... and crocodiles!

After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

And then there are the rumours ...

That a certain someone survived the stormy seas and is seeking revenge! Have you heard them too? People are saying ... that Hook is back!

So watch out ... he might be behind you!

David Ribi said, "I cannot wait to fly on over to Fairfield Halls and share this brand new adventure with the amazing Croydon audiences! My first ever time playing Peter Pan was at Fairfield Halls back in 2013, and so it seems only fitting to return a decade later with this exciting sequel to the original story! See you all in Neverland!"

Mark Rhodes said, "I can't wait to get started and am delighted to be playing the role of Smee, what fun! Peter Pan is an iconic story and a show the whole family will enjoy. I'm honoured to be treading the boards at the wonderful Croydon Fairfield Halls, it's going to be an awesome Christmas!"

Gemma Hunt said, "I'm really looking forward to getting my skates on again to reprise my alter ego Tinker Bell at the Fairfield Halls this Christmas. This glitter-tastic feisty fairy is ready to have some fun in Neverland with my good friends."

Not to be missed, tickets and group bookings are available from bhlivetickets.co.uk with special early bird rates and super schools offers also available.